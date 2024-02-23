PRADA FALL/WINTER 2024 WOMENSWEAR SHOW

Beauty looks created by Lynsey Alexander, Global Makeup Artist of Prada Beauty

MILAN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Womenswear fashion show was held on February 22, 2024 inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan.

Prada Beauty at Prada FW24 Womenswear Show
Prada Beauty at Prada FW24 Womenswear Show

**FACE**

Lynsey Alexander starts by preparing the skin with Prada Skincare, employing Prada Augmented Skin The Essence as the first step. This transformative 2-in-1 toner and micro-peel essence optimizes and renews skin texture while gently exfoliating to prepare skin for the steps that follow. Next, Lynsey applies Prada Augmented Skin The Serum, a cream to water serum to even and refine the skin tone, before applying Prada Augmented Skin The Cream, ensuring its complete absorption before application of the base. Lynsey then applies Prada Reveal Foundation to achieve a naturally diffused, soft-matte finish. As the final step and to add dimension, Lynsey gently pads The Serum across the cheekbones to create a glossy veil, then dabs a minimal amount of Prada Monochrome Lipcolor in nude hues, mostly employing the B13 Marron for the runway, and the Prada Balm for a diffused glow on the cheeks.

**BROWS**

To frame the eyes with softness, Lynsey re-invents the use of the foundation by delicately brushing the Prada Reveal Foundation onto brows, sculpting a gentle and minimal arc and centering focus to the eyes. Lynsey finishes by lightening the brows with nude shades of the Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow palettes. Depending on skin tone, Lynsey adapts the use of palettes 05 Pure, 01 Portrait, and 03 Pulse to achieve a delicate yet intriguing look.

**LIPS**

To prepare the lips, Lynsey applies Prada Balm as a lip primer to moisturize and enhance the natural look of the lips. Lynsey then dabs on the NEW Prada Monochrome Lipcolor Nude lipsticks, highlighting the shades P159 Nudo and B13 Marron to curate a hydrating, soft-matte finish that flatters all skin tones. The result is a uniform, diffused lip that perfectly complements a modern nude face.

Product List:

Face:

  • Prada Augmented Skin The Essence
  • Prada Augmented Skin The Serum
  • Prada Augmented Skin The Cream
  • Prada Reveal Skin Optimizing Foundation

Brows:

  • Prada Reveal Foundation
  • Dimensions Eyeshadow 05 Pure, 01 Portrait, 03 Pulse
  • Prada Tools 06 Eye Shaping Brush
  • Prada Tools 07 Eye Defining Brush

Lips:

  • Prada Balm
  • Prada Monochrome Lipstick in Shades P159 Nudo and B13 Marron

News Releases in Similar Topics

