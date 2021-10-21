Prada Reveals New Candy Eau De Parfum Campaign And Introduces Virtual Muse

In a shocking pink overdose of luxury, Prada Candy reveals a unique facet of Prada femininity. Overblown but always sophisticated, the scent is an addictive indulgence that is at once sensuous and refined.

RETHINK REALITY: A New Muse

In a world first, Prada introduces Candy, a virtual muse as the face of a fragrance. Born from a glitch, Candy is ethereal, driven by a continuous quest to question, connect and evolve. Inspired by the native world of TikTok, a series of shorts directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and captured by photographer Valentin Herfray see a physical fragrance, Prada Candy, encounter a virtual muse, Candy. As her own reality glitches, she begins to perceive another, expanding her existence through the power of technology. Free of constraints, her curiosity grows, new creative perspectives are opened and with them, an invitation to Rethink Reality.

RETHINK REALITY: PRADA CANDY FILM CAMPAIGN

The Prada Candy campaign series is realized by award-winning film director, screenwriter and producer, Nicolas Winding Refn. The lauded Danish auteur behind Drive, The Neon Demon and the Pusher trilogy lends his bold, intensely imaginative vision to Prada Candy's alternate, re-imagined reality, creating a space where the known interacts with the new.

RETHINK REALITY: PRADA CANDY PRINT CAMPAIGN

With an ability to challenge what we know through the art of perspective, French photographer Valentin Herfray pushes the limits of modern digital photography to extend our visual experience, defying the traditional medium of capturing imagery. Working between art, fashion and technology, Herfray's ability to play with perceptions of reality sees him deftly capture Prada Candy's digital muse between dimensions.

PRADA CANDY BOTTLE

The Prada Candy bottle designed by Fabien Baron is a trigger of creativity, just as joyful and free-spirited as the scent contained within, as it embraces an unexpected mix of colors and finishes. A dynamic take on Prada's signature Saffiano leather hugs the top of the bottle in a band of shocking pink while the flacon bears the refined Prada logo in sleek, gold lettering. The pump, perched on its golden neck like a futuristic black half-moon, is the striking finale.

PRADA CANDY FRAGRANCE

Prada Candy rethinks fragrance addiction and offers a free-spirited take on gourmand scents. Its unconventional olfactory balance combines a joyful and addictive caramel accord with noble and warm benzoin resin, which brings unprecedented sophistication and elegance, to creatively fuse with a silky and enveloping cloud of white musks.

First launched in 2011, blended by master perfumer Daniela Andrier under the creative direction of Miuccia Prada, Prada Candy remains an iconic fragrance with a novel olfactory balance, an Amber gourmand combining exceptionally high-quality ingredients to rethink addiction.

PRADA CANDY RANGE

The Prada Candy fragrance collection comprises of four feminine fragrances which each embody free-spirited perspectives and indulgent pleasures.

Prada Candy Eau de Parfum

Rethink Addiction with a joyful and warm fragrance.

Olfactive Family: Amber Gourmand

Notes: Silky White Musks, Warm Benzoin Resin, Addictive Caramel Accord

Prada Candy Night Eau de Parfum

Rethink Sensuality with a mysterious and creamy fragrance.

Olfactive Family: Amber Woody

Notes: Vibrant Bitter Orange, Sensual Patchouli Accord, Creamy Cocoa Accord

Prada Candy Florale Eau de Toilette

Rethink Tenderness with a bright and fresh fragrance.

Olfactive Family: Floral

Notes: Bright Limoncello Notes, Fresh Peony Accord, Tender Caramel Accord

Prada Candy Kiss Eau de Parfum

Rethink Passion with a luscious and powdery fragrance.

Olfactive Family: Floral Musk

Notes: Sparkling Bergamot, Luscious Orange Blossom Accord, Powdery Vanilla Accord

