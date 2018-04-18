Pradeo Launches a GDPR Toolset for Companies to Diagnose Their Mobile Framework Against the Regulation

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631499/Pradeo_Logo.jpg )



Today's digitalized society naturally diverts data consumption to mobile devices and turned applications into a key stone of this new paradigm. On the eve of the enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), assessing companies' mobile framework constitutes an essential phase toward compliance. Organizations are due to go through their internal processes in order to identify every single personal data manipulated, ensure privacy and security by default and by design and ultimately be ready in case of a breach.

In the midst of the above, organizations may legitimately feel overwhelmed on how to map personal data they are manipulating and which commensurate security measures they should implement.

Pradeo is streamlining GDPR requirements in the light of the mobile environment

"The challenge lies in two areas of the mobile chain to be cautiously assessed and secured. The first one affects applications companies are releasing for their customers, partners or employees. Mobile devices represent the second area. By recording contacts, files, accessing the information system,… mobile workers continually process personal data from their device and expose those to their environment: applications, network connections, ..." said Caroline Borriello, Pradeo's Chief Operating Officer.

Here, both areas circle back to the need to scrutinize applications and point out known and, a fortiori, unknown personal data manipulations.

Relying on PRADEO SECURITY detection capability, Pradeo released a new security feature on its platform providing readability of applications against personal data manipulation, by flagging behaviors endangering GDPR compliance. By assessing the legitimacy behind personal data processing, this feature is a first step toward privacy by default and constitutes the necessary basis to determine appropriate security measures to be implemented.

As part of its initiative, Pradeo also released an online diagnostic test taking organizations through a 2-minute audit ending up on a custom action plan targeting structuring steps towards a GDPR-compliant enterprise mobility.

About Pradeo

Pradeo is a global mobile security company that provides app and endpoint security solutions. For more information, please visit www.pradeo.com.

Contact:

contact@pradeo.com

SOURCE Pradeo