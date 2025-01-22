Praecipio Partners with Planview to Deliver Enterprise Visibility

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Praecipio, a leading consulting firm based in Austin, Texas, today announced its partnership with Planview, a leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPP) solutions. Together, Praecipio and Planview will enable customers to respond to changing market demands quickly and with confidence by enabling greater visibility and insights across all projects and ways of working.

Planview, recognized for its enterprise-grade solutions, excels in helping organizations visualize, connect, plan, and deliver programs, projects, and professional services at scale. Complemented by robust integrations across popular tools like Atlassian's Jira, Planview and Praecipio will empower businesses to achieve seamless collaboration and unparalleled efficiency.

Praecipio's CEO, Chris Lewis, said in a statement,

"Praecipio is excited to partner with Planview as a strategic enabler of our VISTA approach, focused on helping our customers achieve financial clarity, and sustainable success with strategic portfolio management. We are thrilled to add Planview to our suite of best-in-class products helping us deliver proven results, designing resilient processes and building an actionable path forward for our customers."

Praecipio brings unparalleled expertise in managing technology investments. By harnessing real-time data and financial transparency, its proprietary approach empowers organizations to make smarter decisions, find operational clarity, and achieve lasting, impactful outcomes. From streamlining complex project portfolios to connecting teams and insights, Praecipio helps organizations achieve measurable results, empowering them to execute on their vision with confidence and precision.

"In today's complex business environment, organizations need both powerful technology solutions and expert implementation partners to truly transform their portfolio management capabilities," said Louise K. Allen, Chief Product Officer at Planview. "Our partnership with Praecipio combines Planview's enterprise-grade SPM platform with their deep expertise in process optimization and technology implementation. Together, we'll enable organizations to not just visualize their portfolios, but to make data-driven decisions that drive real business outcomes."

About Praecipio

Praecipio is a leading business and technology consulting firm based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to optimizing organizations and empowering teams. Praecipio delivers operational clarity, team alignment, and real-time financial visibility to help your business optimize operations, reduce costs, and boost productivity. Our approach drives data-driven decision-making and sharper strategic execution, delivering immediate results with minimal disruption and fostering sustainable changes that create lasting value and impact.

About Planview

Planview is the leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), enabling organizations to plan and deliver large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Planview empowers organizations to improve time-to-market and predictability, increase efficiency to unlock capacity, and ensure their most strategic product and project initiatives deliver the desired business outcomes. Our connected platform of solutions underpins the business and digital transformations of more than 4,500 customers and 2.7 million users globally, including 59 of the Fortune 100. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Planview has over 1,300 employees worldwide.

Contacts

Roxi Ozolins

Chief Marketing Officer, Praecipio

(512) 266-8271

[email protected]

Rachel Austin

Director Corporate Communications, Planview

[email protected]

SOURCE Praecipio