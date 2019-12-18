Praedium Group Named 2019 Multifamily Fund of the Year by Refi US

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Praedium Group, a New York based national real estate investment firm that has purchased and sold a total of $1.4 billion in transactions this year, has won the Real Estate Fund Intelligence (REFI) news service's 2019 Multifamily Fund of the Year Award. The announcement was made at the REFI US Awards ceremony held at the Metropolitan Club in New York City in November.

REFI, a news and information service for real estate fund managers, notes that the awards honor real estate private equity funds and service providers for exceptional performance and overall excellence in the past year. The winners of this year's awards were selected through a two-stage judging process, using both widely used performance metrics, as well as qualitative factors.

Formed in 1991, The Praedium Group has completed over 370 transactions representing $12 billion of capital. Over the past 28 years, the firm has sponsored a series of ten private equity funds, as well as several separate investment vehicles. The commingled funds and separate accounts sponsored by The Praedium Group have attracted investors that include public and corporate pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, foundations and endowments. Thus far in 2019, The Praedium Group has acquired:

Legacy Apartments, a 300-unit residential community in Westminster, CO ;

; Everly Apartments, a 387-unit residential community in Houston, TX ;

; The Adeline, a 237-unit complex in Maitland, FL ;

; Lasselle Place, a 304-unit community in Moreno Valley, CA ;

; Town Commons, a 304-unit multifamily complex in Gilbert, AZ ; and

; and Harper Apartments, a 367-unit residential community in South Tempe, AZ.

The REFI US Award is based on a two-stage judging process. The first stage addresses the entries' quantitative qualifications and metrics. The second stage ensures data validity and qualitative determination to decide upon the final ranking. REFI US's judging panel is independent and is selected to bring a diverse range of in-depth industry expertise to the entirety of the judging process. The total number of advisers surveyed is five and the percentage of advisers that received a ranking is 40%. Praedium is unaware of any factor that could call into question the validity of the ranking or of any unfavorable rankings of REFI US. Praedium's receipt of this award is in no way indicative of any individual client or investor's experience with Praedium or of the Praedium's future performance.

