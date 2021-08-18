Praesidian Capital Europe Successfully Exits Medical Laboratory Group

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praesidian Capital Europe ("Praesidian"), a leading private capital investor, announced today it has successfully exited its investment in Laboratory Dr. Schumacher MVZ GmbH, a regional medical laboratory business based in Bremerhaven, Germany. Praesidian invested in the business in 2015 and the laboratory has experienced significant growth to become a leading regional operator in north-western Germany.

According to Serkan Dede, Investment Director of Praesidian, who executed the original transaction in 2015: "We are pleased with our investment in the medical laboratory, having worked very closely with the business over the years. The investment highlights our strong credentials in the healthcare industry and our success in investing in European SME's."

Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder and Managing Partner, said, "This is a great exit for Praesidian, and we are delighted by the value this investment has created for our investors."

Praesidian continues to actively invest capital into lower middle market businesses in the UK, Germany and Northern Europe, with a strong pipeline of new investment opportunities.

About Laboratory Dr. Schumacher MVZ GmbH

Established in 1972 and managed by its principal owner, the business is a leading local medical laboratory diagnostics business in the state of Bremen providing full diagnostic services covering all aspects of medical laboratory testing.

About Praesidian Capital Europe

Praesidian Capital Europe is an innovative private investment firm, focused on investing in lower middle market businesses in the United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively Northern Europe. Established in 2013 and based in London, the firm invests in private small and mid-sized companies, often in connection with management buyouts, carve-outs, recapitalizations or refinancings. For more information, visit europe.praesidian.com.

