Prager Metis Announces PM Internal Audit Services LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prager Metis, a leading accounting, tax, advisory, and business consulting firm with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, announced today it has created a new affiliate company, PM Internal Audit Services LLC. The company which will provide full service internal audit and risk management solutions and is led by Joel Dunn.

PM Internal Audit Services LLC will provide full outsourced and co-sourced internal audit services, as well as SOX & FDICIA implementation and testing and regulatory and third-party issue validation. "I am very excited about the unique market positioning and rapid growth of Prager Metis." Said Joel Dunn, "I am very proud to be joining a firm with the highest morals and ethics."

PM Risk Management Solutions serves a wide array of clients in the banking industry including financial institutions, banks, credit unions, trust companies, foreign agencies, and branches.

Mr. Dunn brings years of experience servicing both domestic and international financial institutions with their internal audit risk management needs. He has wide-ranging audit experience across accounting, operations, lending, treasury, legal, human resources, compliance and security, as well as BSA/AML and OFAC, Sarbanes-Oxley and FDICIA compliance. Mr. Dunn is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and a Certified Internal Control Auditor (CICA).

Glenn Friedman, CEO of Prager Metis, said "We are extremely excited to launch this new company in an effort to continue to provide the necessary and required services and advice to our financial services and banking clients. We also welcome Joel as CEO of PM Risk Management, who brings years of experience with financial institutions in the internal risk audit industry and will be a tremendous asset to our clients in helping them reach their financial goals."

About Prager Metis

Headquartered in New York City, and with additional offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Prager Metis CPAs is an affiliate of Prager Metis International, LLC and one of the nation's fastest-growing accounting and advisory firms, offering a full range of accounting, audit, tax, consulting, and international services. Prager Metis is a Top 40 Accounting Firm.

Contact: Sarah Doctor, [email protected]

SOURCE Prager Metis CPAs