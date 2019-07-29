Prager Metis CPAs Expands Into Washington, DC Metro Area, Combines with Frank & Company p.c.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prager Metis CPAs, a leading accounting and advisory firm with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a member of GGI International with members in 123 countries, announces their combination with Frank & Company p.c., a firm based in McLean, VA. The combination was effective July 1, 2019.

The combination will expand Prager Metis' presence into the Washington DC Metro area. Robert Frank, Marnette Myers, and Matthew Frank will join Prager Metis as Partners, along with Scott Davis as Principal. Frank and Company will remain in their office located at 1360 Beverly Road, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22101.

"We have been looking for a CPA Firm in the DC Metro area that shares our values and standards of proactive service so that we can better serve our clients and expand our footprint into the region. We chose to combine with Frank & Company due to their reputation for excellent client service," said Lori Roth, Managing Partner of the Northeast Region for Prager Metis.

Frank & Company, founded over 40 years ago, is considered one of the Region's best CPA firms, and are dedicated to sustaining this recognition. Frank & Company is built on the core belief that their clients are their most important resource. They provide each client — individuals and companies, large and small — with the personal attention and necessary financial services to stay competitive and confident in today's fast-paced economy.

Frank & Company provides audit, tax, and advisory services to a broad range of individuals, small and midsize businesses, government contractors, not-for-profit organizations, and real estate entities. By cultivating close relationships, Frank & Company's goal has been the continuous pursuit of sustainable growth for their clients.

"Prager Metis has a level of expertise and a growing reputation that is unique for an accounting firm of its size," says Robert Frank. "Their firm culture and desire to expand their presence into the metropolitan DC area fit so well with our background and expertise that we feel Prager Metis is not only a perfect fit for our firm but for our clients as well. We are truly very excited to join the Prager Metis team."

