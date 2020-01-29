Prager Metis Expands New York Presence; Combines with Downstate Offices of D'Arcangelo & Co., LLP

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prager Metis, a leading advisory firm with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, announces its combination with the downstate offices of D'Arcangelo & Co., LLP. The combination will add three new offices for Prager Metis, located in Poughkeepsie, Rye Brook, and Millbrook, NY. The combination will be retroactively effective as of January 1, 2020. Phil Whitman, CEO of Whitman Business Advisors acted as facilitator for both Prager Metis and D'Arcangelo.

"We are excited to have such a talented team join Prager Metis," says Lori Roth, National Managing Partner of Prager Metis. "We look forward to extending our footprint in New York State and providing excellent, personalized service to the region's business and individual population."

Twelve team members will be joining the firm as Partners and Principals. The upstate offices of D'Arcangelo & Co., LLP will continue to operate under the D'Arcangelo name.

"We are excited to join a firm whose culture and philosophy are so closely aligned with ours," says James D'Arcangelo, Managing Partner of the Rye Brook Office. "Prager Metis' reputation for providing high level, personalized service fits with our client service goals, and we look forward to bringing the resources of this new venture to our clients." "We feel it is a perfect fit for our team," adds Jack Cina, D'Arcangelo's Firm Managing Partner. "We are all truly excited to join Prager Metis."

