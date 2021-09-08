Prager Metis Welcomes Maren Stenseth as Principal

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prager Metis, a leading accounting and advisory firm with offices in North America, Europe and Asia, welcomes Maren Stenseth, CPA, CFP® as a Principal. Maren joins Prager Metis' Business Management Group and is based out of Prager Metis' Los Angeles, CA office.

"Maren has earned an impressive reputation among her colleagues and clients, and her addition to our team will help us strengthen our reputation as the "go-to" experts in the Entertainment Industry," said Lori A. Roth, Global Managing Partner. "Her experience in Business Management enhances the services we provide to our clients, and she is a strong internal asset with relation to the firm's future growth."

Maren has over 25 years of experience in the accounting industry and specializes in providing business management services to clients in the entertainment industry. Before joining the firm, Maren held a private practice and provided consulting services to Prager Metis.

Maren's specialties include complex accounting and tax matters and financial planning. Maren's most essential and fulfilling aspect of working with clients is to educate clients to gain an improved understanding of their finances and make better decisions for their financial future.

"I am excited to be part of the Prager Metis team," says Stenseth, "and share their vision and commitment to providing every client with sound advice and outstanding personal service."

Click here to view our announcement video: https://youtu.be/YcWpisn1_f4

