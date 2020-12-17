Prager Metis Welcomes Walt Brasch, Jr., as New Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prager Metis, a leading accounting and advisory firm with offices in North America, Europe & Asia, welcomes Walt Brasch, Jr., CPA, as its newest partner. Walt joins the firm as Managing Partner of our El Segundo, California office and will lead the firm's Public Company Audit Practice as Partner-in-Charge.

Walt has over 20 years of experience in SEC regulation and reporting compliance, including IPO transactions and debt issuances. With an established reputation and expertise, Walt has the capabilities to identify and capitalize on new business opportunities, develop cross-selling and relationship-focused strategies. Walt has built stature advising clients at a regional and national level in the following industries: retail and consumer products, hospitality, manufacturing, public and private companies, and technology companies.

"Walt has earned an impressive reputation among his colleagues and clients. His addition to our team will strengthen the depth and breadth of services we can provide for Public Company Audits," said Lori A. Roth, National Managing Partner. "His experience in SEC compliance will not only enhance the services we provide to our clients but will also be a vital internal asset and contribution to the firm's future growth and strategic plan."

"I am looking forward to being part of the Prager Metis team," says Brasch, "and sharing in their vision and commitment to providing every client with sound advice and outstanding individualized service."

About Prager Metis

Headquartered in New York City, and with offices in North America, Europe & Asia, Prager Metis an affiliate of Prager Metis International, LLC, is one of the nation's fastest growing accounting and advisory firms, offering a full range of accounting, audit, tax, consulting, and international services.

