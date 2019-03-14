PragerU Surpasses 2 Billion All-Time Views

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PragerU recently launched The Candace Owens Show which premiered with an explosive first episode featuring actress and comedian Roseanne Barr. The long-form interview quickly made national headlines, garnering millions of views in its first few days. That same week PragerU crossed two billion total views since its founding in 2011. While it took approximately seven years to reach its first billion, PragerU recreated the feat in just over one year, a clear sign of how rapidly the organization has grown.

PragerU is most known for its weekly five-minute, animated videos—which feature big thinkers and respected intellectuals expounding on their best ideas. Launching a long-form talk show demonstrates how serious PragerU is about building its brand and reaching new audiences.

"Launching 'The Candace Owens Show' is really just the beginning for us when it comes to diversifying and expanding the types of content PragerU offers," says Craig Strazzeri, Chief Marketing Officer of PragerU. "While our five-minute videos have exposed millions of young people to conservative ideas, it's important to offer a variety of content to attract new audiences. Our goal is to reach every single American and we won't be satisfied until we do so. Two billion views is a great accomplishment, but we're just getting started."

In fact, The Candace Owens Show is just the most recent in a string of new content, formats and personalities the conservative media organization has unveiled in recent months. Dennis Prager—PragerU's eponymous founder who typically presents in five of PragerU's weekly animated videos every year—has added a weekly "Fireside Chat" talk show, which has millions of regular viewers.

Another recent addition to PragerU's lineup is rising-star Will Witt, whose videos to-date have been viewed more than 135 million times. Witt, 22, takes his Gen Z brand of conservatism to some of America's most interesting locales to film man-on-the-street style videos that take the political temperature of real Americans in their native habitats. Witt also conducts a series of interviews with conservative newsmakers and influencers while regularly providing his own commentary on various hot-button topics of the day.

"PragerU has every intention of continuing its legacy of providing relevant and compelling content designed to reach new and emerging audiences," says CEO of PragerU Marissa Streit. "In the next stage of PragerU's growth, there will be something for everyone. In keeping with our proud tradition, no topic will be off the table, and America's founding principles and ideas will be promoted fearlessly and unapologetically."

While PragerU continues to experience an increasing level of censorship from big tech companies, the organization has recently launched a new mobile app as well as an upgraded website where all of its videos are hosted natively. Through these "owned" platforms, viewers are guaranteed to be able to watch all PragerU videos without censorship from Google/YouTube and Facebook.

PragerU, founded by Dennis Prager in 2011, is a not-for-profit online media organization that helps millions understand the values that shaped America and provides millions of people around the world with the intellectual ammunition they need to advocate for limited government, individual responsibility and economic freedom. Since its founding, PragerU videos have received over two billion views. PragerU is a resource for all who value liberty. It is a threat to all those who do not.

