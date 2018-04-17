Pragma Crypto, SSH Server & Client Awarded New FIPS-140-2 Certificate

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pragma Systems, a leading SSH and security software provider, announces that Pragma Crypto library and Fortress SSH servers, Clients and Telemote are awarded a new US Government NIST FIPS 140-2 certificate, #3171, for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. FIPS certification assures that the stringent cryptographic standards required by federal, state and local governments meet the strict security and compliance guidelines set by NIST.

Pragma Fortress SSH server and client are the first SSH products that hold FIPS 140-2 certificate for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 issued by NIST's CMVP (Cryptographic Module Validation Program) and certified at the NIST approved DXC Technology lab. Pragma SSH was previously certified by NIST for other Windows operating systems. Additional Pragma FIPS information available at: https://www.pragmasys.com/products/government/fips.

Data security encryption compliance is mandatory for U.S. federal agencies, the U.S. Department of Defense, the Canadian government, financial institutions and many private sector agencies when cryptography is necessary for protecting sensitive information. Pragma's FIPS certified SSH software is used by US Army, US Navy, Canadian Air Force, McKesson/Change HealthCare, Cisco, Amazon WholeFoods, Oracle, PayChex, Exelon and many other Fortune 1000 organizations worldwide.

"Quick turnaround time speaks to the quality of our work we all did and working with Pragma on this project has been a pleasure," said Gus Burgess, DXC lead for this certification. Pragma CTO David Kulwin adds, "Having FIPS certification for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 was needed by many of our large customers and Pragma SSH can now be used in more sites that deploy these newer Windows platforms."

By using Pragma's SSH/SFTP/SCP Server and Client technologies and Telemote product, all of which embed its FIPS Crypto modules, customers can copy, deploy and manage files securely from Windows machines to Cisco routers, network switches, Unix servers, Linux servers and Mainframes using SFTP and SCP, the de-facto secure file transfer standards. Customers can be assured that remote access and file transfers completed with the FIPS Certified Cryptographic Module fulfills the highest possible security standards set by the US Government.

Pragma Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise class remote access and secure file transfer software for Microsoft Windows platforms and is a Cisco Solution Partner & Microsoft Gold Certified Partner. Pragma is an industry leader of Secure Shell (SSH), SFTP, SCP and Telnet technologies. Pragma's SSH product line has US Army Certificate of Networthiness (CoN 201621769), FIPS 140-2, US DoD UC APL, and US Army TIC lab certifications as well as Microsoft Windows Certifications. Pragma's new product, Telemote, adds graphical remote desktop and server management built on our secure SSH transport. Pragma's software products are deployed in the majority of Fortune 500 companies in the USA and over 5000 companies worldwide in 100 countries with millions of licensed nodes. To learn more, visit www.pragmasys.com.

