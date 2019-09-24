Pragmatic Business Coach Allison Tabor: Leverage Natural Assets To Grow Your Business

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you want to grow your business, forget about fixing your weaknesses and instead leverage your natural assets.

You can find provocative and practical advice like that in Allison Tabor's newly released book, Work Your Assets Off: Stop Working So Hard In Business and In Life.

Tabor is a no-fluff, what-works-now executive coach who once owned and led a multi-million-dollar business. She advises business owners to embrace their suck and quit trying to fix their weaknesses.

"Most of us are uncomfortable embracing our weaknesses," says Tabor. "We tend to deny them, eliminate them or work on them until they are no longer considered weaknesses. In other words, we focus on fixing what is weak."

Tabor says this "fixing" approach is made easier through the use of technology, which enables us to educate ourselves about almost anything by simply Googling it, watching a YouTube video or taking an online course.

"But this method is fatally flawed," says Tabor. "While I too appreciate the easy access to information, it doesn't mean that we have suddenly developed an unlimited capacity for learning. Most of us are in constant danger of information overload. When we focus on fixing our weaknesses, we are playing a hand we can never win. We simply cannot be experts at everything."

Rather than constantly trying to fix ourselves, Tabor advises that business owners should ask: what do I suck at? Then accept it, manage it, and maneuver through your situation to accommodate for it. That is the secret to leveraging your natural assets and growing a business.

"We do this by developing and leveraging our strengths," says Tabor. "Focusing on our strengths rather than our shortcomings will pay much greater dividends."

According to Tabor, here are three questions every business owner should ask themselves:

Where has my attention been going?

Am I focusing on what excites me and I am drawn to?

What is in natural alignment with my talents?

Tabor says once you recognize and understand your natural talents, your expertise will develop within that particular area or discipline. If you want to develop expertise in certain areas, start with mastering your self-awareness.

Prior to her coaching and consulting business, Tabor owned and led a successful structural engineering company with her husband for 23 years. She is certified as a DISC Consultant, One Page Business Plan Specialist and professional coach.

Tabor is always on the grow. She also facilitates for the International Women Presidents' Organization, leading two peer advisory groups of San Francisco Bay Area multi-million dollar entrepreneurial women presidents and CEOs. Additionally, she is a group leader for ProVisors, a community of professionals who serve their clients as trusted advisors and share the highest standards of integrity, performance and accountability.

"When I started placing my own attention on what I wanted, liked and was good at, more of those opportunities started to appear," says Tabor. "Perhaps some of them were there all along and went unnoticed. Seeing opportunities through the lens of alignment was expansive. The more aligned I was, the more gratified and effective I was; my desired results multiplied."

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and with clients nationwide, Tabor spreads the message of the value of leveraging natural assets to grow a business in her writing, speaking and coaching.

