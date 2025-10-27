PRAGMATIC PLAY EXPANDS LATAM OFFERING AS NEW LIVE CASINO STUDIO LAUNCHES IN COLOMBIA

GIBRALTAR, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pragmatic Play, a leading content supplier to the iGaming industry, has expanded the reach and diversity of its product offering in Latin America alongside the launch of a new state-of-the-art live casino studio in Colombia.

Delivered and operated by ARRISE, a key service provider to the iGaming industry, the new cutting-edge studio in Bogotá has been strategically established to meet the rising demand for localised, premium live casino experiences across Latin America's expanding regulated iGaming markets. Supported by an investment of over $15 million, the facility is set to create more than 1,500 new jobs in the region.

The new studio will feature over 100 tables, delivering an expanding selection of Pragmatic Play's most popular live casino games, including roulette and blackjack, all customised to local preferences and hosted by native Spanish and Portuguese-speaking dealers. The offering will comprise both network and dedicated tables with Smart Studio technology, allowing operators even greater branding and customisation.

These market-optimised games will also be complemented by localised versions of international fan favourites from Pragmatic Play's award-winning portfolio, such as Mega Roulette, alongside brand-new game shows in 2026.

Paul Dever, Chief Executive Officer at ARRISE, said: "We are very proud to unveil this new studio – a cutting-edge facility that goes far beyond premium live casino content. With localised games, native-speaking dealers, flexible branding options, and full regulatory alignment, it stands as a clear example of our commitment to helping operators deliver truly authentic, player-centric live casino experiences across Latin America."

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: "This new live casino studio in Colombia represents a major milestone in our native content expansion strategy across Latin America. We've long recognised the immense potential of the region and remain committed to delivering premium, localised experiences tailored to the needs of each market. By working closely with our trusted operator partners, we aim not only to support their growth with best-in-class content, but also to continue expanding our presence and forging new, impactful relationships throughout LATAM."

Notes to editors

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading multi-product software provider to the iGaming industry and is licensed and regulated by industry governing bodies such as the Gambling Commission of Great Britain (GCGB), the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner (GGC), and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Its award-winning portfolio of slots, live casino, bingo, virtual sports, sportsbook, and more is available through a single API integration in all major regulated markets, languages, and currencies.

Headquartered in Gibraltar, Pragmatic Play is owned by a private group of investors led by Veridian (Gibraltar) Limited.

About ARRISE

ARRISE is a global leader in software development and services for the iGaming industry, powered by 10,000+ professionals spanning multiple disciplines and 14 locations worldwide.

Headquartered in Gibraltar, it has offices around the world, including Bulgaria, Canada, India, Latvia, Malta, Romania, Serbia, Ukraine, UAE and more.

SOURCE ARRISE; Pragmatic Play