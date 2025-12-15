PRAGMATIC PLAY STRIKES GOLD WITH FORTUNE OF OLYMPUS

GIBRALTAR, 15th December 2025 /PRNewswire/-- Pragmatic Play , a leading content supplier to the iGaming industry, unleashes a thunderous new entry in its iconic Greek Gods series with Fortune of Olympus – an electrifying 7x7 cluster-pays slot charged with random multipliers, dynamic special bets, and a 10,000x max win.

Fortune of Olympus is the latest feature-packed addition to the industry-leading Gates of Olympus universe. The blockbuster slot delivers explosive action as clusters of 5-15+ matching symbols reward players with wins of up to 150x in the base game.

On any spin, mighty multiplier symbols worth 2x-500x can strike the grid. When multiple multipliers hit, their values combine and detonate into a single, supercharged payout at the end of the tumbling sequence.

Landing 4-7 scatter symbols triggers the bonus game, awarding 15-30 free spins. During this striking feature, every multiplier that appears is added to a growing total multiplier, which is applied to all subsequent wins in the round, building tension and potential with every spin.

Players in certain markets can also amplify the action with special bets. Ante bets boost the chance of triggering Free Spins or Super Free Spins. The two Super Spins options guarantee at least one multiplier on every spin, with the second raising the minimum multiplier value to 50x.

Those eager for instant power can jump straight into Free Spins or Super Free Spins via 100x or 500x bonus buys, with the latter ensuring all multipliers start from 5x and above.

Fortune of Olympus marks the triumphant return of Pragmatic Play's legendary Zeus character, following the success of Gates of Olympus Super Scatter and Gates of Olympus 1000, and pushes the fan-favourite series into thrilling new territory.

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: "Fortune of Olympus is a stunning addition to Pragmatic Play's popular Greek Gods series and a distinctly different kind of outing for Zeus. Taking the iconic Gates of Olympus series in a thrilling new direction, this feature-rich slot delivers a standout experience with epic win potential."

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading multi-product software provider to the iGaming industry and is licensed and regulated by industry governing bodies such as the Gambling Commission of Great Britain (GCGB), the Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner (GGC), and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Its award-winning portfolio of slots, live casino, bingo, virtual sports, sportsbook, and more is available through a single API integration in all major regulated markets, languages, and currencies.

Headquartered in Gibraltar, Pragmatic Play is owned by a private group of investors led by Veridian (Gibraltar) Limited.

