Prague Based Group Ott Launches Light Industry & Last Mile Logistics Fund - 'Velvet Fund Logistics' - and Offers Documents to Investors

PRAGUE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In particular, Prague, where Ott Group is based, is the third richest city in the EU and is therefore facing increased consumer spending but has a lack of supporting real estate space.

Velvet Fund Logistics

Jean-François Ott founded Velvet Fund Logistics to meet this unmet demand. As an entrepreneur with decades of experience and success in finance, real estate and international business, he has raised more than EUR 3 billion in equity. He took Orco Property Group public and developed a real estate portfolio across Central and Eastern Europe with a EUR 2 billion market cap. Major achievements included GSG Berlin with over one million square meters of light industry and commercial space.

"During the pandemic, the logistics and light industry sector has grown in importance and revenue," says Willem Van Der Meer, member of Velvet Fund's board. With a pipeline built in the last 10 months, the Velvet Fund is positioned with impressive new offerings for clients. "The current market situation is very similar to the GSG opportunity in Berlin, where great value was created, and assets acquired," stated Jean-François Ott.

Velvet Fund Logistics (https://www.velvet-fund.com)

Ott Group

Ott Group is committed to building an optimal real estate and equity investment portfolio across a wide range of international markets. With our strong investment track record, we are well-positioned as a market-leading investment partner in the fields of finance and real estate development.

With bases in France, Czechia, Greece, the USA and Russia, Ott Group offers a unique international scope and capability. The contacts we have built up over more than three decades operating in these international markets have put us in an ideal position. It is from this position that we have been able to hone our approach, investing in a wide variety of projects while also delivering the business management that organizations need in an increasingly global, multi-faceted market ecosystem.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE NEWSWIRE.COM LLC (RESELLER ACCOUNT)

Related Links

http://www.i-newswire.com

