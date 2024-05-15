Prague's Iconic Astronomical Clock Paused in National Reflection on Speed as the Czech Republic Marked National Delay Day

PRAGUE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 3rd, the Czech Republic remembered National Delay Day, an initiative established by the Czech Insurance Association to encourage a nationwide slowdown. Businesses, educational institutions, cultural landmarks, and local communities across the country participated in a collective reflection on the perils of haste, especially on the road. April 3rd symbolized a collective pause in the national daily rush, reminding everyone that haste is often needless, particularly at critical moments, such as when driving. This reminder was underscored by the Police of the Czech Republic, which noted that in 2023 alone, 138 road deaths were reported due to excessive speeding.

The Czech Insurance Association's survey revealed that the rush to save time is the primary cause of speeding, with nine out of ten Czech drivers admitting to breaching speed limits, and 43 % doing so to make up for being late. In the past ten years since 2014, excessive speed has resulted in 134,891 traffic accidents in Czechia, with 51,488 of these incidents having serious consequences.

"This specific day allowed us to afford people a bit more time to decelerate and recognize that not everything is an urgent matter, and that arriving a few minutes late is often preferable to not arriving at all," explained Jan Matoušek, CEO of the Czech Insurance Association, which spearheaded last year's initiative. "The public's interest has reaffirmed the importance of persisting with this activity, prompting us to involve additional corporate partners this year to help propagate this philosophy among their staff and clientele."

Delay of the World-Famous Timekeeping Symbol

As the country slowed down, the Prague Astronomical Clock, a symbol of timekeeping, stood still, marking the day with a symbolic pause to its hourly procession. The famous "Walk of the Apostles," an hourly show of moving Apostle figures and other sculptures, changed its scheme for the first time in history. Notably, the figure of a skeleton that represents Death did not strike the time this year, but instead marked the 138 lives lost in car accidents caused by speeding in the past year.

In support of this reflection on speed and safety, the Czech Football Association along with MOL – the chain of gas stations and the main partner of the football league, delayed the MOL Cup semifinal kick-off, using the national platform to echo the day's message.

"The symbolic delay of the MOL Cup semifinal kick-off served as a reminder to both fans and the football community that haste can lead to unnecessary risks. I am hoping that this initiative will contribute to a shift in the alarming accident and casualty statistics," commented Petr Fousek, Chairman of the FAČR.

Business Involvement

The impact of National Delay Day was evident in the amount of involvement from partners across different disciplines: companies such as BMW, petrol stations MOL, delivery service DPD, bikesharing service Rekola, telecommunications company Vodafone, groceries delivery Rohlik.cz all emphasized the unnecessary rushing in their communications, along with many other large companies.

For instance, MOL promoted the MOL MOVE initiative, motivating drivers to safely pause and rest at petrol stations to prevent hazardous driving. NN Life Insurance and Generali Czech Insurance, as well as components of the integrated rescue system, including the Police of the Czech Republic, supported the project by embracing the initiative's message and contributing to the nationwide effort to promote safer roads.

Media support for the project was pledged by Czech National Television and nationwide radio stations such as Evropa 2, Frekvence 1, and Bonton, all of which postponed selected program broadcast times. Cultural institutions like Cirk La Putyka theatre, Aerofilms, and the National Theatre participated, with the National Theatre postponing its ballet performance titled "bpm" on April 3rd, which contemplates the rhythm and pulse of the human heart. Many Czech celebrities and influencers followed the initiative as well.

The Leading Voice in Road Safety

National Delay Day built on the success of the 13 MINUTES Prequel project of the Czech Insurance Association, aiming to encourage public contemplation on the perils of speeding and rushing while driving. It called upon all drivers to decelerate and ponder whether haste justifies the risk to their own and others' safety.

National Delay Day's complete list of activities and partnering organizations is available at https://www.13minut.cz/bez-spechu/manifest_en.pdf

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412656/Marked_National_Delay_Day.mp4

