PRAI Beauty Celebrates One Year Of National "Free the Shelters" Campaign With Mega Free Adoptions Event Beginning Friday, May 4th

The mega "Free the Shelters" event will take place beginning Friday, May 4th through Sunday, May 6th. Cathy will promote the event and participating shelters the week of April 30th on HSN where she sells her successful skincare line PRAI Beauty. The ten participating shelters have more than a combined 1,500 animals looking for a new home:

Baltimore Humane Society, MD (www.bmorehumane.org)

City of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, OK (www.okc.gov/animalwelfare)

Cleveland Animal Care & Control, http://www.city.cleveland.oh.us/CityofCleveland/Home/Government/CityAgencies/PublicSafety/AnimalControl

Harris County Animal Shelter, Houston, TX (www.CountyPets.com)

(www.CountyPets.com) Little Rock Animal Village, AK (www.littlerockanimalvillage.org)

Palm Valley Animal Center, Edinburg, TX (www.pvaconline.com)

(www.pvaconline.com) Petworks, Kingsport, TN (www.petworkstn.com)

(www.petworkstn.com) Public Animal Welfare Services, Rome, GA (https://www.romefloyd.com/departments/animal-control)

(https://www.romefloyd.com/departments/animal-control) Santa Fe Animal Shelter, NM (www.sfhumanesociety.org)

SPCA Tampa Bay, FL (http://spcatampabay.org)

PRAI Beauty launched "Free the Shelters" last May at SPCA Tampa Bay, FL and it was the success of this event that convinced Cathy to expand the initiative nationally. Since then, "Free the Shelters" has payed adoption fees and found new homes for nearly 2,500 animals at 44 shelters who in turn have received thousands of dollars in funding.

The company has sponsored fee-waived adoptions at shelters in New York, Connecticut, Georgia, Texas, California, South Carolina, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and Missouri with long lines of people waiting to adopt a pet.

As a member of the Board of Directors of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), Cathy Kangas is committed to helping all animals and has built her company on this principle. She knows how important adoption events are to animal shelters as an owner of six rescue dogs.

PRAI Beauty has a long history of animal-related philanthropic efforts and stands apart from the rest of the beauty industry which typically benefits charities focused on women. The brand is certified cruelty-free and donates a portion of all proceeds to helping animals through their PRAI for PAWS initiative.

Contact:

Mary Frances Duffy

mduffy@praibeauty.com

917-854-6580

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prai-beauty-celebrates-one-year-of-national-free-the-shelters-campaign-with-mega-free-adoptions-event-beginning-friday-may-4th-300641220.html

SOURCE PRAI Beauty

Related Links

http://www.praibeauty.com

