Prain Global Debuts Global PR Alliance 'PGA Plus'

PGA Plus Unites 33 PR Agencies Across 33 Countries

Unified Network to Deliver Localized Communication Strategies for Global Brands



SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean PR agency Prain Global announced the launch of its global PR alliance, PGA Plus (Prain Global Alliance Plus), bringing together 33 partner agencies across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

PGA Plus marks the first global PR alliance initiative led by a Korean PR firm, designed to create a synergistic network of top-tier PR experts across the globe. The alliance aims to deliver robust PR and marketing services by combining global reach with locally adapted solutions to meet clients' diverse needs worldwide.

Initiated in 2022, PGA Plus has steadily expanded over three years through a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with leading agencies around the globe. Key members of the alliance include: Serviceplan PR & Content (Germany), JIN (France), W Communications (UK), Bospar (U.S.), Latam Intersect PR (South America), Sunny Side Up (Japan), Elite PR (Taiwan), Inke Maris (Indonesia) and 9Yards Communications (Arab Emirates).

Operating under the philosophy of 'One Network, One Team,' PGA Plus enables all member agencies to leverage localized media networks, marketing infrastructures, and specialized PR expertise. This collaborative model empowers members of the alliance to serve a broad spectrum of clients, ranging from local startups to global institutions.

Looking ahead, Prain Global plans to grow PGA Plus to cover over 50 countries by the end of 2025 and open offices in the United States and Singapore during the first quarter of 2026— further solidifying its global presence.

Pyung-ki Kim, CEO of Prain Global, expressed "PGA Plus aims to transcend borders and unify our alliance agencies on one global platform. By aligning our specialties and infrastructure with clients' needs, we now operate with the agility and insight of local teams anywhere in the world. Moving forward, we aim to extend our expertise beyond corporate PR into the broader content industry— including emerging trends such as sports and entertainment PR & marketing— on a truly global scale."

Klaus Weise, Managing Partner of Serviceplan PR & Content, added, "Prain Global stood out as an ideal partner because we share common core values that encompass the essence of our PR vision. This collaboration represents a valuable opportunity to enhance our global capabilities and execute projects more efficiently, empowering the mutual growth of not only our agencies but the entire PGA Plus network."

As South Korea's leading PR agency, Prain Global has successfully executed numerous international projects in Europe, America, and Asia through its global partners. Recognized for excellence in global communications, the company received the "Project of the Year" award at the 2024 Korea PR Awards for its overseas campaign for CJ Cheiljedang's bibigo, executed in partnership with French agency JIN.

About Prain Global

Founded in 2000, Prain Global (www.prain.com) is South Korea's leading independent public relations agency, offering integrated communications services across public relations, digital marketing, advertising, consulting, entertainment and sports marketing. Ranked No. 50 in the 2024 Global Top 250 PR Agency Ranking and No. 1 in South Korea, Prain Global serves global and domestic clients including Fortune 500 companies, startups, and government organizations. The agency is recognized for its strategic insight, creative excellence, and global execution capabilities, and was named North Asia PR Agency of the Year at the 2023 SABRE Awards Asia-Pacific.

Media Contact:

Ryan Choi, Senior Executive Director, Prain Global | [email protected]

SOURCE Prain Global