Prairie Cannabis Launches 420 Deals and Giveaway

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Cannabis is kicking off 420 season early with a full lineup of deals, extended hours, and a locally driven giveaway that taps straight into local culture. Starting April 1, customers can enter the "Because I Got High" Giveaway, while early access savings begin April 12 for rewards members.

Win Big with a Chicago-Driven 420 Giveaway

Prairie Cannabis 420 Giveaway 2026 Prairie Cannabis 420 Deals Early Access

Running April 1 through April 20, the "Because I Got High" Giveaway brings together some of the area's favorite local brands. One winner will take home a curated 420 raffle basket packed with experiences, gear, and neighborhood staples.

Prairie Cannabis Naperville prize partners include gift cards and swag from Bud & Mary, Bonsai & Brew Studio, Two Brothers Brewing Company, The Venue Aurora, plus a Puffco Proxy from InGrown Farms—blending hands-on experiences with premium cannabis accessories.

Meanwhile, Prairie Cannabis South Loop highlights Chicago favorites like SPIN Chicago, Bridgeport Records, Reggies, and Emporium Arcade Bar, plus a Puffco device from Nature's Heritage and tabletop lighter from Edie Parker. The bundle mixes nightlife, music, and cannabis culture into one elevated prize package.

The winner will be announced April 30, with entry available in-store and online.

Early Access 420 Deals Start April 12

Prairie is opening up its biggest savings of the year ahead of schedule. FIRE Rewards members get first access on April 12, with major discounts across flower, edibles, vapes, and more; available to the public starting April 13 and running through April 20.

Unprecedented Savings on Top Brands

Shoppers will find significant price cuts on Illinois' most popular brands. Through April 18, customers can enjoy up to 40% off hundreds of items. This includes favorites from High Supply, Rythm, Savvy, and Daze Off. Additionally, fans of Redemption, Revolution, Interstate 420 and Wyld will see significant markdowns across flower, vapes, and edibles.

The excitement peaks on April 19 and 20. During these final two days, brands like Cresco Labs and GTI jump to 50% off.

Extended Hours for 420 Weekend

To keep things moving smoothly, Prairie Cannabis is expanding store hours across both locations opening 1 hour early and staying open 1 hour later on select days during 420 weekend. With extended hours and early deals, customers have multiple ways to shop without the typical 420-day congestion.

A Full Week Built Around the Customer

Prairie designed this year's rollout with flexibility in mind. Instead of cramming everything into one day, shoppers get nearly a full week to explore deals, enter the giveaway, and find their go-to products.

For full details on promotions, rewards access, and store information visit:

Naperville: https://prairiecannabis.com/naperville

South Loop (Chicago): https://prairiecannabis.com/south-loop

About Prairie Cannabis

Prairie Cannabis is a community-focused dispensary rooted in education, quality, and local connection. With locations in Naperville and Chicago's South Loop, Prairie Cannabis offers a carefully curated menu of trusted cannabis brands alongside a welcoming, knowledgeable shopping experience. Prairie Cannabis believes cannabis should feel approachable, intentional, and connected to the neighborhoods it serves.

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Media Contact:

Jonah Rapino

(331) 814-3728

[email protected]

SOURCE Prairie Cannabis