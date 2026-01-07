Prairie Cannabis Launches January Local Partner Giveaway in Chicago, Naperville

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Cannabis is starting the year by putting community first. Throughout January, the dispensary is hosting a Local Partner Giveaway in partnership with small businesses near its Naperville and South Loop locations, offering curated prize baskets that spotlight neighborhood favorites.

Doobies For Boobies

Each giveaway basket includes a $25 Prairie Cannabis gift card, paired with locally sourced products, services, and experiences from trusted community partners. The initiative is designed to introduce customers to new local businesses while celebrating the neighborhoods Prairie Cannabis proudly serves.

Customers can enter through Prairie Cannabis' online sweepstakes page by selecting their preferred location. Each dispensary features its own lineup of partners and prizes, ensuring that no two giveaways are the same. Winners will receive thoughtfully curated bundles that may include wellness items, gift cards, or experiential services from participating businesses.

In Naperville, Prairie Cannabis has partnered with a mix of wellness, lifestyle, and Chicago-area brands. Local contributors include Mion Soap, Rejuvenate Plants, Ghoulish Mortals Chicago, The Spice House, Regenerate Boutique, and NOW Massage Naperville. Each Naperville winner will also receive a $25 Prairie Cannabis gift card.

The South Loop giveaway highlights Chicago-based staples and creative brands, including Semillas Chicago, Chicago Candle Co., Scratch Goods, Manny's Deli, and Embers & Apothecary. South Loop winners will receive a curated basket alongside a $25 Prairie Cannabis gift card.

Prairie Cannabis' Local Partner Giveaway reflects the dispensary's commitment to supporting small businesses and fostering meaningful neighborhood connections. By shopping local and participating, customers are helping sustain the communities that make Naperville and Chicago's South Loop thrive.

Entries are open for a limited time. Customers are encouraged to follow Prairie Cannabis on social media for entry reminders, partner spotlights, and winner announcements.

About Prairie Cannabis

Prairie Cannabis is a community-focused dispensary rooted in education, quality, and local connection. With locations in Naperville and Chicago's South Loop, Prairie Cannabis offers a carefully curated menu of trusted cannabis brands alongside a welcoming, knowledgeable shopping experience. Prairie Cannabis believes cannabis should feel approachable, intentional, and connected to the neighborhoods it serves.

To learn more, visit a Prairie Cannabis location or explore online:

Naperville: https://prairiecannabis.com/naperville

South Loop (Chicago): https://prairiecannabis.com/south-loop

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prairie.cann/?hl=en

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Prairiegrass-61567132925176/

Media Contact:

Jonah Rapino

(815) 561 6850

[email protected]

SOURCE Prairie Cannabis