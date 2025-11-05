Prairie Cannabis Raises Funds to Fully Sponsor Four Mastectomy Tattoos for Breast Cancer Survivors

Community-backed Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser supports David Allen's Mastectomy Tattoo Project

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Cannabis is proud to announce the success of its Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser, which raised enough funds to fully cover four post-mastectomy tattoos through David Allen's Mastectomy Tattoo Project. The initiative, held from October 1–19, brought together customers, local partners, and community members in support of breast cancer survivors reclaiming confidence and healing through art.

The fundraiser culminated with a Flash Tattoo Event on October 17, where world-renowned tattoo artist David Allen created exclusive flash tattoos above Prairie Cannabis South Loop. Each tattoo was priced at $300, with every dollar donated to the Tattoo Fund. Over the three-week campaign, donations from customers, brand partners, and event proceeds combined to fund four transformative tattoos for survivors currently on Allen's waitlist.

"Seeing our community come together for this cause was powerful," said a Prairie Cannabis spokesperson. "These tattoos are more than art—they're symbols of healing and self-empowerment. We're honored to help make that possible for four incredible survivors."

David Allen, a Chicago-based tattoo artist internationally known for his work creating custom tattoos that cover mastectomy scars, uses his artistry to help survivors reclaim ownership of their bodies after breast cancer surgery. His collaboration with Prairie Cannabis underscores a shared commitment to healing, creativity, and community impact.

"David's work brings hope and confidence to survivors in a deeply personal way," the spokesperson added. "It was a privilege to support that mission right here in Chicago."

For more information about David Allen's Mastectomy Tattoo Project, visit allentattoo.com.

About Prairie Cannabis

Prairie Cannabis is an independent Illinois dispensary dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products, compassionate service, and meaningful community engagement. With a focus on wellness, education, and social responsibility, Prairie Cannabis continues to create inclusive spaces that celebrate healing and connection through cannabis culture.

Learn more at prairiecannabis.com.

Stay connected with Prairie Cannabis on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prairiecannabis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prairiecannabis

Media Contact:

Jonah Rapino

(815) 561 6850

[email protected]

SOURCE Prairie Cannabis