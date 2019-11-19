Prairie Center Arts Foundation Launches New Website for Donors

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prairie Center Arts Foundation has announced the launch of a new Donations Website for supporters. The site complements the organization's homepage, enabling visitors to make online contributions supporting arts and culture in the Village of Schaumburg and surrounding communities. The website directly promotes the Foundation's outreach efforts, as well as youth programs and the performing arts season at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. The nonprofit organization partnered with Chicago-area web development company, Zadro Web, for the launch.

According to Jack Netter, Prairie Center Arts Foundation Board member and Schaumburg Director of Cultural Services, "Creating a landing spot for our donors succinctly conveys our purpose, making it as easy as possible for site visitors to provide financial support for our programs. Dario (Zadro) immediately understood our objectives, developing a giving page that perfectly articulates our mission and facilitates contributions. The site looks great and functions perfectly. We are excited to make it a part of our fundraising strategy."

Dedicated to the growth and excellence of arts and culture in the Village of Schaumburg and neighboring communities, the Prairie Center Arts Foundation will use the new website to promote at least a dozen distinct programs. Prospective donors are invited to explore various giving opportunities, before selecting particular initiatives they wish to support. Each financial contribution addresses a specific funding need, chosen by the donor. Among the programs featured on the new site, benefactors can directly support the Schaumburg Youth Orchestra, Dance Ensemble, and Youth Choir, as well as the seasonal Schaumburg Summer Theatre.

In addition to supporting distinct performing arts programs, donors may also choose to participate in Foundation events such as Spirits of the Prairie and Screen Test Student Fest. Outreach initiatives provide further giving opportunities, supporting the organization's Young Artists Assistance Program and Theatre Buddies, designed to bring the arts to underserved members of the community. To broadly assist the Foundation's efforts, the new website allows donors to earmark their contributions for a general support fund, providing financial resources for various programs. According to Prairie Center Arts Foundation Executive Director, Theresa Olvera, "We couldn't be happier with our collaboration with Zadro Web. Dario created our website as if designing it for himself, guiding us through each phase of the project. With great attention to every detail, he delivered a website that is both elegant in design and easy to use."

About Prairie Center Arts Foundation

Prairie Center Arts Foundation was founded in 1990. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization strives to enrich people's lives through cultural arts by raising awareness and financial support for the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. The Foundation secures individual and corporate donations, holds fundraising events, supports mainstage attractions at the Prairie Center, and engages in various outreach programs for the community at large.

Phone: (847)-923-3608

Address: 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, IL 60193

Email: theresa@pcafoundation.org

Website: https://www.pcafoundation.org

