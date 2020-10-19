Prairie Dog Pet Products Appoints Ted Mischaikov as New CEO

"Ted has the energy and expertise to build effective teams around purpose and products," said Thomas Tuttle, Managing Director at Kinderhook. "His commitment to quality, safety and sustainability will be the foundation of investment in our customers and consumers. Together we will significantly expand facilities, operational prowess and product range in raw, freeze dried and frozen diets while innovating our smoked treats, natural parts and organic antler lines."

Mischaikov has expansive leadership experience across a variety of industries, always finding success by enabling his team to thrive. He serves on the Pet Sustainability Coalition Board of Directors and is a past Board member of the American Pet Products Association. Most recently he was the CEO of Healthy Pet, a past portfolio company of Kinderhook, where he successfully led the company's growth into major consumable categories while improving profitability with data driven systems and processes coupled with the discipline of continuous improvement.

"This is another opportunity to work alongside committed partners, of great talent and business acumen, who are willing to invest deeply in the people, systems and technology needed to build a trusted, purpose-driven organization," said Ted Mischaikov, CEO at Prairie Dog Pet Products. "We all know our pets deserve clean, healthy nutrition and that we are at our best when we provide it to them. These are the products we want to make."

The company's premium line of products are made in support of private label customers and retailers, and also available to purchase online or in thousands of retail stores across the country. Prairie Dog also offers wholesale ordering. To learn more about Prairie Dog Pet Products and its offerings, visit prairiedogpetproducts.com .

Headquartered in Abilene, TX, Prairie Dog Pet Products is a leading specialty manufacturer and marketer of premium, American-made dog treats, including freeze-dried treats, jerky, natural parts and hand-crafted antlers. The Company markets its products under its own brand as well as via private label relationships with top brands and retailers in the pet industry. The Company operates six manufacturing and distribution facilities in Texas, Colorado and Washington. For more information please visit: www.prairiedogpetproducts.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $3.1 billion of committed capital, with in excess of 225 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the USA manufacturing, healthcare services, environmental services and automotive sectors. Kinderhook performs in the top tier of private investment with a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com .

