Prairie Dog Pet Products Welcomes New C-Suite Leadership

ABILENE, Texas, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Dog Pet Products , a premium manufacturer of freeze dried, smoked and natural pet treats, has installed first-class leadership to drive the company through its next phase of growth. Jeff Camosci joined as Chief Revenue Officer and Scott Gordon is serving as Chief Financial Officer. The pair will work in tandem with the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Ted Mischaikov, announced last month.

Camosci will lead revenue strategies for the company with his proven ability to deliver results. He was formerly the Vice President of International Sales at Diamond Pet Foods. He has a history of senior leadership at WellPet, including serving as the former Vice President of Sales and Marketing for WHIMZEES North America. Camosci also held various roles within Mars Petcare focusing on sales, brand building and category growth for their Nutro/Greenies Company.

"We are ready to take Prairie Dog into its next phase of growth, focusing on innovation, quality and customer service," said Jeff Camosci, Chief Revenue Officer at Prairie Dog Pet Products. "Our investments in equipment, facilities and processes will be leveraged by our sales team to expand our customer base and enter into new channels."

Gordon brings extensive financial experience with private equity portfolio companies successfully serving in three distinct industries. He most recently served as CFO for Kieffer-Starlite, a national sign company, following his role as CFO for Perennials and Sutherland, LLC a leader in upscale outdoor furniture and performance fabrics. Earlier in his career, he was the CFO of Texwood Industries, a division of the Masco Corporation, a cost leader in manufacturing and distributing kitchen and vanity cabinets.

"It's always exciting to work in a fast-growing environment where revenue growth go in hand in hand with investments in facilities, equipment and systems," said Scott Gordon, Chief Financial Officer at Prairie Dog Pet Products. "Our goal is to marry Kinderhook's capital resources with tactical opportunities developed by our operations and sales teams to enhance innovation and drive success across our product lines."

Prairie Dog Pet Products is managed by the private equity firm Kinderhook Industries LLC who has a proven track record in the pet industry. The company's premium line of products are made in support of private label customers and retailers, and also available to purchase online or in thousands of retail stores across the country. Prairie Dog also offers wholesale ordering. To learn more about Prairie Dog Pet Products and its offerings, visit prairiedogpetproducts.com .

About Prairie Dog Pet Products

Headquartered in Abilene, TX, Prairie Dog Pet Products is a leading specialty manufacturer and marketer of premium, American-made dog treats, including freeze-dried treats, jerky, natural parts and hand-crafted antlers. The Company markets its products under its own brand as well as via private label relationships with top brands and retailers in the pet industry. The Company operates six manufacturing and distribution facilities in Texas, Colorado and Washington. For more information please visit: www.prairiedogpetproducts.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $3.1 billion of committed capital, with in excess of 225 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Their focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the USA manufacturing, healthcare services, environmental services and automotive sectors. Kinderhook performs in the top tier of private investment with a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit: www.kinderhook.com .

