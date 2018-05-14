Prairie Elder Care Announces Grand Opening of the Prairie Farmstead

"We're excited to welcome residents to our Farmstead to provide a comforting and unique alternative to traditional institutional care," said Co-Founder and Operator Mandy Shoemaker. "We believe there is an ideal situation and place for everyone and it's our job to comfort and educate while finding the perfect living arrangements and professional services that meet everyone's physical and emotional needs.

The Farmstead includes large vegetable and sensory gardens to connect residents with familiar scents and give them a taste of farm-fresh vegetables. Residents are immersed in the farm environment through hands-on farming workshops and therapeutic connections with small farm animals such as dwarf goats, a mini pig and chickens.

"As a team of skilled caregivers, we're committed to continuously learning and seeking the most-proven best practices used to care for people living with dementia, said Co-Founder and Operator Michala Gibson. "Engaging with our residents' families and focusing on their individual care needs helps us to provide them with the best quality of life."

The Prairie Farmstead is located at 12441 W. 151st Street, Overland Park, KS 66221. Prairie Elder Care is currently welcoming new residents to its Farmstead and Prairie Homes. For more information, call (913) 257-5425 or visit https://prairieeldercare.com/.

About Prairie Elder Care

Prairie Elder Care exists to provide a life worth living for people with dementia. Caregivers learn each patient's family story and personal interests in an engagement approach that delivers the highest quality of memory care and gives back community, connection and control. Co-Founders and Operators Michala Gibson and Mandy Shoemaker began their work together in 2014 in response to their own family's need to support a loved one with dementia. Michala and Mandy are committed to removing the stigma of dementia to restore dignity and improve dementia care.

