Prairie Hill completes purchase of 385,830 sqft industrial portfolio for $10,075,000

News provided by

Prairie Hill Holdings

24 Aug, 2023, 12:18 ET

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Hill Holdings has recently completed the acquisition of an industrial real estate portfolio in Terre Haute, Indiana. The portfolio is 385,830 square feet across 3 properties, leased to Distributors Terminal Corporation, a third-party logistics (3PL) company that has been in business for over 100 years.

Continue Reading
Prairie Hill Holdings Industrial Portfolio
Prairie Hill Holdings Industrial Portfolio

The 3PL industry is projected to grow at 8% per year through 2030, and Terre Haute is benefiting from large investments being made by companies in the energy transition sector. Entek recently announced a $1.5bn investment to expand their lithium battery production and there are other announcements to come.

Industrial investments are a major focus for Prairie Hill, and they are expected to continue making purchases nationally in industrial properties, both in investment grade tenancy as well as middle market.  

About Prairie Hill Holdings

Prairie Hill Holdings (PHH) is a private real estate investment manager that enables individuals and institutions to invest directly in a diversified portfolio of high-quality, high-yielding, yet low risk commercial real estate assets.  PHH focuses exclusively on triple net lease (NNN) properties, in markets and in sizes in which it has an informational advantage, enabling PHH to exploit mis-pricing through roll-up of individual assets into a well constructed portfolio.  Learn more at www.prairie-hill.com

CONTACT: Matthew Sandretto, [email protected]

SOURCE Prairie Hill Holdings

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.