Prairie Hill's Net Lease Fund Posts 17.41% Investment Return for 2025

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Hill Holdings, a real estate investment manager that invests in industrial, retail, and net lease properties announced a 17.41% net return to investors for 2025. This past year marks the fourth full year of performance reporting for Prairie Hill, and the Fund continues to post strong numbers. With a 12.3% average annual net return since inception, Prairie Hill has established itself as a leader in net lease real estate, and a standout in relation to other managers in private markets.

Prairie Hill recorded a major win in 2025 through the repositioning of one of its shopping centers. They transitioned the Fox River Shopping Center in Appleton, Wisconsin from having a craft store anchor (Joann Fabrics) to having a grocery anchor. The increase in value from transitioning to a grocery-anchor is tremendous for a shopping center. According to Placer.ai, unlike craft stores, which may see monthly visits, grocery stores drive 1-2 visits per week per household, and visitors are 34% more likely to visit other stores located in the shopping center compared with only 10% at non-grocery anchored centers.

"We were able to attract a national brand, because of the quality of the underlying real estate, and we invested with a long-term view, looking beyond any single tenant in the center. We also were bullish on Appleton's long-term growth before others were, making a bet on it back in 2022. In early 2026, Appleton ranked as one of the hottest residential housing markets in the United States, reflecting the strength of its underlying economy", according to Chief Investment Officer, Matthew Sandretto.

Strong performance over multiple years across Prairie Hill's portfolio, rested upon disciplined investing focused on long term value creation, and keeping fund and management expenses low. At a time when many managers in private markets have swelled larger, and drawn further away from the underlying investment assets themselves, Prairie Hill has done the opposite, integrating its operations, removing all unnecessary layers between the investor and the assets generating the income. "We conduct all critical investment and property operations internally, which keeps all functions in alignment and much more efficient. This integration saves on cost, but it also enhances accountability – we eat our own cooking, and have no one to blame but ourselves if a property in the portfolio is under-performing."

Looking ahead in 2026, Prairie Hill remains active making additional investments, with $20mn+ in net lease acquisitions planned and in process.

About Prairie Hill Holdings

Prairie Hill serves a wide range of investors from institutions to wealth management firms and individuals, and seeks to generate strong quarterly income and long-term returns from its net lease real estate portfolio. Learn more at www.prairie-hill.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Prairie Hill Holdings