Prairie Industries Becomes Truvant

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Industries, along with its partner company Nu-Pak, today announced its new name for the combined organization: Truvant. The announcement coincides with Prairie's recent acquisition of Sonoco's European contract packaging business.

Truvant provides a wide range of scalable contract packaging, contract manufacturing, and supply chain solutions to many of the world's leading food, consumer, household and industrial brands. The recently acquired European packaging business adds six world-class contract packaging facilities located in Poland, which increases Truvant's operational footprint to 15 facilities around the world and expands its total headcount to over 5,600 employees located across five countries.

"The Truvant brand honors the deep commitment we have to providing a 'true advantage' to our customers, and that commitment forms the foundation of our new name," said Scott Lamb, CEO of Truvant. "Truvant also aligns with the focus of the business, as we are exclusively dedicated to contract manufacturing and packaging with a relentless focus on delivering customer value and operational excellence."

Decades of experience and Truvant's global scale provide customers with innovative solutions not often found in the market. Truvant deploys solutions within a customer's manufacturing plant or distribution center, or the company can blend, mix, formulate and/or package its customers' products in one of Truvant's own strategically located facilities. "The flexibility we bring to the table and our proven track record is unparalleled, and the addition of European facilities means we now have expanded those capabilities to another continent," continued Lamb.

Truvant is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity investment firm.

About Truvant

Founded in 1994, Truvant is a leading global contract manufacturing and contract packaging provider to many of the world's top food, consumer, household and industrial brands. Truvant currently operates 15 facilities and employs over 5,600 individuals in five countries.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including outsourced business services, health and wellness and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, N.C. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

