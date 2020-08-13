Prairie Organic Spirits Debuts First-Ever Vodka Botanicals Collection Infused With All-Natural, Sustainably Sourced Ingredients

Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons are crafted with sustainability in mind, incorporating organic ingredients that are selected at their peak, allowing for unique flavor profiles within each expression. From tart grapefruit to crisp apple and even sweet, refreshing watermelon, the inspiration for each flavor combination was carefully selected based on the sustainable ingredients available. Each 60 proof bottle is naturally-flavored and free of chemicals, pesticides and gluten, contains zero sugar, carbs or fat and has only 75 calories per every 1.5 fluid ounce serving.

The new Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons are available in three refreshing flavor combinations:

Grapefruit, Hibiscus & Chamomile – Infused with crisp and clean grapefruit and hibiscus flavors that are balanced by notes of earthy and floral chamomile, this natural flavor combination is not too sweet, not too sour, but tastes just right. Each bottle bursts with unique grapefruit flavor that encompasses the perfect amount of refreshing taste. And now is the first time this citrus fruit has been planted on U.S. soil in 10 years, making it more sustainable than ever.

"As we looked to grow our Prairie Organic Spirits portfolio and add a botanicals expression line, we wanted to ensure that it stayed true to our roots and mission of using only sustainably sourced ingredients grown on organic farms, and the Sustainable Seasons line does just that," said Meghan Murray, VP of Marketing at Phillips Distilling Company. "By infusing our award-winning organic vodka with the perfect balance of fresh fruit and herbal flavors, our new botanicals line is the perfect accompaniment to any cocktail – and a true farm-to-bottle experience that tastes just as delicious as it sounds."

Simply serve Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons with soda water over ice to enjoy the fruit-forward flavors or show off your mixology skills by using these vodkas to elevate any classic or altogether new cocktail creation, such as these tasty recipes that you can try right at home:

Blooming Screwdriver

1.5 ounces Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons Grapefruit, Hibiscus & Chamomile Flavored Vodka

0.5 ounces organic orange juice

Lemon or lime sparkling soda water

Pour Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons Grapefruit, Hibiscus & Chamomile Flavored Vodka and orange juice into a champagne flute. Top with lemon or lime sparkling soda water.

Watermelon Cucumber Mojito

2 ounces Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons Watermelon, Cucumber & Lime Flavored Vodka

1 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce lime juice

Soda water

Mint

Cucumber, for garnish

Muddle mint, simple syrup, and lime juice in a collins glass then add your ice. Pour in the Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons Watermelon, Cucumber & Lime Flavored Vodka and top with soda water. Garnish with mint leaf and cucumber wheel slice.

Harvest Mule

1.5 ounces Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons Apple, Pear & Ginger Flavored Vodka

4 ounces ginger beer

0.5 ounces lime juice

Lime, for garnish

Pour Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons Apple, Pear & Ginger Flavored Vodka and lime juice into a mug. Add ice cubes and ginger beer. Stir to combine, then garnish with a lime wedge.

In addition to providing a great tasting product that consumers can trust, Prairie Organic Spirits is giving back to the community that harvests the corn to produce these spirits – the organic farmers. In partnership with the Rodale Institute, Prairie Organic Spirits created the Spirit of Change Fund that champions the next generation of organic farmers by helping more farmers go organic. By donating one percent of all sales, Prairie Organic Spirits is advancing its mission to help make a better future for our land and farmers.

Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons will be available nationwide and has an SRP of $21.99 per 750 mL bottle. Avg. Analysis per 1.5 fl oz: 75 Cals, 0 Carbs, 0 Protein, 0 Fat. For more information, visit www.prairieorganicspirits.com.

About Prairie Organic Spirits

Prairie Organic Spirits, based in Princeton, MN, produces farm-crafted spirits using single-sourced, vintage corn grown on family-owned, organic Midwest farms. The #1 USDA Certified organic spirits brand, Prairie Organic Spirits distills each batch to taste, with a commitment to high-quality ingredients. Phillips Distilling Company founded the brand in 2008 with a mission to handcraft organic, world-class spirits using the fewest natural resources possible. For more information, visit www.prairieorganicspirits.com and follow @PrairieOrganic on Instagram and Twitter.

About Phillips Distilling Company

Phillips Distilling Company (Phillips) is one of the most innovative and enduring distilled spirits companies in North America. Over 107 years in the making, Phillips continues to produce high-quality products using only the finest ingredients, sourced from around the globe. Phillips is consistently a pioneer in the spirits industry, from America's first schnapps in the 1930s to flavored vodka in the 1950s to flavored whiskey in the 1990s to organic spirits in the 2000s. The Phillips portfolio includes UV Vodka flavored vodkas, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Whiskies, Casa Centinela and Cabrito Tequilas, Marca Negra and Meteoro Mezcals, La Hechicera Aged Rum, Tomatin Scotch Whiskies, Trader Vic's rum, Phillips Spirits and Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon. The company is based in Princeton, Minn., with offices in Minneapolis.

