Prairie Organic Spirits Expands Its Portfolio, Launches First-Ever Organic Flavored Gin With All-Natural Botanicals And Flavors

Prairie Organic Cucumber, Mint & Lime Flavored Gin is made with all-natural USDA organic ingredients and flavors, is free of chemicals, pesticides, and gluten, and each bottle is 90 proof. Infused with all natural flavors, each bottle boasts hints of sweet citrus and cool, refreshing mint with an exceptionally smooth finish and crisp aroma of cucumber and juniper. This new flavored gin was created with sustainability in mind – the USDA found more than 35 pesticide residues in conventionally farmed common cucumbers, which can be harmful when ingested. Prairie Organic Cucumber, Mint & Lime Flavored Gin contains only organic ingredients so consumers can feel good about what they're consuming.

"We're continuing to see an increase in consumer demand for combination flavored gins so we looked to create an exceptional gin that was infused with refreshing all-natural and organic flavors that we know the Prairie Organic consumer would love," said Meghan Murray, VP of Marketing at Phillips Distilling Company. "All of the ingredients used are organically grown on United States soil so consumers know what's in their glass and the flavor profiles make for the perfect pairing for any cocktail – a truly sustainable experience in a glass that tastes great and is the perfect addition to our portfolio of spirits."

Simply combine the Cucumber, Mint & Lime Flavored Gin with soda water and ice to fully experience the refreshing flavor profiles and botanicals within each bottle or take your mixology skills up a notch by creating a delicious cocktail right at home, like with this tasty recipe below:

Cucumber Mint Gimlet

2 ounces Prairie Organic Cucumber, Mint & Lime Flavored Gin

.75 ounces lime juice

.75 ounces simple syrup

Cucumber, for garnish

Fill cocktail shaker with ice and add Prairie Organic Cucumber, Mint & Lime Flavored Gin, lime juice and simple syrup, and stir. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with fresh cucumber.

The launch of Prairie Organic Cucumber, Mint & Lime Flavored Gin comes on the heels of the organic spirit brand's three botanical vodka expressions that were launched just last year – Prairie Organic Sustainable Seasons. From tart grapefruit to crisp apple and even sweet, refreshing watermelon, the inspiration for each flavor combination – Grapefruit, Hibiscus & Chamomile; Watermelon, Cucumber & Lime; and Apple, Pear & Ginger – was carefully selected based on the sustainable ingredients available.

Prairie Organic Cucumber, Mint & Lime Flavored Gin will be available nationwide and has an SRP of $34.99 per 750 mL bottle. For more information, visit www.prairieorganicspirits.com.

*Nielsen Total US xAOC + Liq Plus, w/e 5/16/20

About Prairie Organic Spirits

Prairie Organic Spirits, based in Princeton, MN, produces farm-crafted spirits using single-sourced, vintage corn grown on family-owned, organic Midwest farms. The #1 USDA Certified organic spirits brand, Prairie Organic Spirits distills each batch to taste, with a commitment to high-quality ingredients. Phillips Distilling Company founded the brand in 2008 with a mission to handcraft organic, world-class spirits using the fewest natural resources possible. For more information, visit www.prairieorganicspirits.com and follow @PrairieOrganic on Instagram.

About Phillips Distilling Company

Phillips Distilling Company (Phillips) is one of the most innovative and enduring distilled spirits companies in North America. Over 107 years in the making, Phillips continues to produce high-quality products using only the finest ingredients, sourced from around the globe. Phillips is consistently a pioneer in the spirits industry, from America's first schnapps in the 1930s to flavored vodka in the 1950s to flavored whiskey in the 1990s to organic spirits in the 2000s. The Phillips portfolio includes UV Vodka flavored vodkas, Prairie Organic Spirits, Revel Stoke Whiskies, Casa Centinela and Cabrito Tequilas, Marca Negra and Meteoro Mezcals, La Hechicera Aged Rum, Tomatin Scotch Whiskies, Trader Vic's rum, Phillips Spirits and Douglas & Todd Small Batch Bourbon. The company is based in Princeton, Minn., with offices in Minneapolis.

SOURCE Prairie Organic Spirits

Related Links

http://www.prairieorganicspirits.com

