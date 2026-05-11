Prairie State Bank & Trust Expands into Quincy, Introducing Exclusive Founders Club Offering

QUINCY, Ill., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in community banking is coming to Quincy—and early customers will have a chance to be part of it from the very beginning.

Prairie State Bank & Trust's expansion into the Quincy market brings more than 60 years of community-focused banking and a relationship-first approach that has defined its growth across Central Illinois.

Founded in Meredosia, Illinois, Prairie State Bank & Trust has built its reputation on local decision-making, personal service, and long-term partnerships with the families, businesses, and agricultural operations it serves. Now, that same approach is arriving in Western Illinois at a time when many communities have fewer local banking options.

"This is an exciting moment—not just for our bank, but for the Quincy community," said Tim Woodward, Market President for Quincy. "We're not here to blend in. We're building relationships, supporting local growth, and offering a level of service that stands out."

Woodward, a Mt. Sterling native, brings deep regional knowledge and a strong connection to the agricultural and business communities driving the area's economy. Prairie State Bank & Trust offers a suite of services, including personal banking, mortgage lending, commercial financing, and specialized agricultural lending tailored to support local farmers and agriculture-based businesses.

As part of its Quincy debut, Prairie State Bank & Trust is introducing a limited-time Founders Club account—available exclusively to the first 100 customers who open an account following the bank's grand opening. Designed to recognize early adopters, the Founders Club provides unique benefits and a lasting connection to the bank's launch in the community.

Prairie State Bank & Trust is a 5-Star Bauer Financial-rated institution, the highest designation for financial strength and stability, reinforcing its commitment to long-term, dependable service. When many banks are consolidating and moving decision-making further from the communities they serve, Prairie State Bank & Trust is taking a different approach—one rooted in local leadership, accessibility, and accountability. "We believe people still want a bank that knows their name and understands their goals," Woodward said. "That's exactly what we're bringing to Quincy."

The expansion reflects Prairie State Bank & Trust's continued investment in strengthening the communities it serves while helping customers move forward with confidence. For more information, contact Tim Woodward at 217-303-4363 or visit www.psbank.net.

Press Contact:

Rebecca Hoffman | Good Egg Concepts

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Telephone: 312-282-4254

SOURCE Prairie State Bank & Trust