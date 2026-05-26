Prairie State College and Wind Creek Chicago Southland Continue Expanding Local Art Partnership

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one year after launching their partnership, Prairie State College and Wind Creek Chicago Southland continue to highlight local artists through the Prairie State College Art Showcase at Wind Creek. The rotating exhibition series provides artists from across the Chicago Southland with a professional space to exhibit and sell their work while expanding community access to regional art.

The partnership officially launched on July 22, 2025, at Wind Creek Chicago Southland in East Hazel Crest with featured artist and Prairie State College alumnus Chidera Onyeizeh of Richton Park. Since then, the showcase has featured a growing lineup of artists connected to the Southland and Prairie State College community, with exhibitions rotating throughout the year.

Featured artists to date include:

Chidera Onyeizeh of Richton Park | Featured July 22 – September 30, 2025

Art Jackson of Flossmoor | Featured October 1 – November 30, 2025

Patrick Thompson of Tinley Park | Featured December 2025 – February 2, 2026

Mary Ann Trzyna of Frankfort | Featured February 2026 – April 6, 2026

James Bowden of Peotone | Featured April 7 – June 1, 2026

The initiative was originally envisioned by Cathye Amos, senior director, community relations and economic development for Wind Creek Chicago Southland, whose leadership for community partnerships helped bring the collaboration to life.

"This partnership is a direct reflection of what can happen when organizations come together with a shared commitment to community, creativity, and opportunity," said Dr. Jeri Bingham, vice president of external affairs and director of public safety for Prairie State College. "We're proud to continue building relationships such as these that highlight the incredible talent throughout the Southland."

"From the beginning, the vision was to create more opportunities for local artists to be seen, celebrated, and supported in spaces throughout the Southland," said Amos. "It's exciting to see this partnership continue to grow and connect the community with so many talented artists."

The exhibition series is curated by Javier Chavira, director of the Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College which is located on PSC's campus in Chicago Heights. The Christopher Art Gallery hosts multiple exhibitions annually featuring artists from across the United States and beyond.

The Prairie State College Art Showcase at Wind Creek Chicago Southland continues to rotate featured artists throughout the year, with artwork available for purchase.

For more information about the Christopher Art Gallery, visit Prairie State College Art Gallery

About Prairie State College

Prairie State College, located at 202 South Halsted Street, in Chicago Heights, is one of six Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) in Illinois and an emerging Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), serving Community College District 515. PSC offers associate's degrees, certifications, licensure, and continuing education programs for both traditional and non-traditional students. As the first Illinois community college to guarantee transfer of all credits to other state colleges and universities through the Illinois Articulation Initiative, PSC provides a strong foundation for students to start near, and go far. Learn more at prairiestate.edu and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Prairie State College