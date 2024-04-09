PRAIRIE STATE CONSERVATION COALITION TO RECEIVE $42 MILLION GRANT

Funds will be used to preserve, enhance and expand natural areas and wildlife habitats in Illinois.

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie State Conservation Coalition (PSCC) (www.PrairieStateConservation.org) is pleased to announce that it will be the recipient of a grant of up to $42 million from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation (the Foundation) for the preservation and enhancement of natural areas and wildlife habitats in Illinois. The grant will be used to fund eligible 501(c)(3) organizations and local government bodies engaged in the preservation, enhancement and expansion of such areas in Illinois.

"We've been talking for years of the need to elevate the collective power of land conservation groups and local conservation agencies. Thanks to the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation for believing that Prairie State Conservation Coalition is the collective voice for land conservation in Illinois. We are very excited about the future," said PSCC Board President Brook McDonald.

PSCC plans to leverage the Foundation's grant to raise additional funds for land acquisition and conservation in Illinois. Funds will also support capacity building efforts as well as diversity, inclusion and accessibility.

"We know that land preservation is vital to the well-being of people and our planet," said PSCC Executive Director Cynthia Kanner. "Conserving open space enhances the quality of life, protects water quality, improves air quality and preserves wildlife habitat. It also creates opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors and builds a legacy for future generations. We are proud to have been selected for this important endeavor."

PSCC expects to take much of the coming year to put people, systems and programs in place to responsibly administer the grant funds it will receive from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation. PSCC expects to begin administering grants sometime after mid-2025.

About Prairie State Conservation Coalition

Founded in 2005, Prairie State Conservation Coalition (PSCC) provides a statewide network of collaborative peer support and ongoing skill development for land conservation organizations in Illinois. PSCC provides such organizations with networking opportunities and training and helps promote the value of land conservation to Illinois communities.

