PrairieCare Becomes Only Organization in Minnesota to Hold ANCC Pathway to Excellence® Designation, Highlighting Its Commitment to Nurses' Well-Being and a Positive Work Environment

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrairieCare, one of the nation's most innovative, fastest-growing psychiatric health systems, has joined a premier group of healthcare organizations to receive Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). PrairieCare is currently the only organization in Minnesota to achieve this distinction.

The Pathway designation is a global credential that highlights PrairieCare's commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. The designation illustrates that PrairieCare's nurses are an integral part of the healthcare team, with a voice in policy and practice. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.

"We are beyond thrilled to achieve Pathway designation," said PrairieCare CEO Todd Archbold, LSW, MBA. "Our nursing leadership team dedicated extraordinary effort to this remarkable and prestigious achievement. The designation is a testament to our focus on quality, safety, development, well-being, and inclusion of our nurses in the decision-making process."

The designation applies to all of PrairieCare's outstanding nursing team throughout its hospital, partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), and clinics. As a Pathway organization, PrairieCare leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of healthcare delivery. Since joining Newport Healthcare in 2022, PrairieCare has continued to strengthen its trajectory of excellence by increasing patient experience scores, earning Great Place to Work® certification, and now demonstrating this ongoing commitment to team members and patients through Pathway designation.

"We are so proud of our incredible nursing team and the collaborative, positive work environment they've helped to create," said PrairieCare Chief Nursing Officer Mandy Dageford, MSN, RN-BC, CENP. "Nearly 95% of our nurses agreed or strongly agreed to every question in the survey, reflecting our shared commitment to their well-being and a culture of sustained excellence."

Dageford adds, "As a Pathway-designated organization, our nurses embody the highest standards in nursing practice, which ultimately means better outcomes for our patients."

For more information on the Pathway to Excellence recognition program, visit ANCC's website at https://www.nursingworld.org/pathway.

Visit Prairie-Care.com to learn more about treatment programs, schedule a free assessment, or view career opportunities.

About PrairieCare

PrairieCare, a division of Newport Healthcare, is one of the nation's most innovative, fastest-growing psychiatric health systems, offering psychiatric services for all ages, including free mental health screenings, clinic services, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), partial hospital programs (PHP), residential services, and an inpatient psychiatric hospital. PrairieCare is based in Minnesota, with nine locations across the Twin Cities metro area, Mankato and Rochester. For more information about services offered, visit prairie-care.com.

CONTACT: 5W Public Relations, [email protected], 212-999-5585

SOURCE PrairieCare

