PrairieIT Announces ThePhotoStick® 2.0 for Computers, Tablets and Smartphones

HAXTUN, Colo., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrairieIT announces the next generation of their digital photo back-up product, ThePhotoStick® 2.0 and ThePhotoStick® Mobile 2.0—the fast, easy and safe way to find, rescue, save and organize photos and videos from a Mac or PC or iOS or Android-based smartphone or tablet.

The new version of ThePhotoStick® solves the storage, back up and organization problems regarding photos and videos on all users' devices, enabling them to find, save and organize the thousands of photos and videos scattered across countless directories and devices. ThePhotoStick® prevents catastrophic file loss in the event that a computer, tablet, or phone crashes. Its photo storage system is a great alternative to cloud-based storage—escaping threats from hackers, cloud storage failures, and expensive service fees associated with iCloud, Google Drive, and DropBox.

Both ThePhotoStick® 2.0 and ThePhotoStick® Mobile 2.0 now come with The Photo OrganizerTM. Customers can not only back up their photos and videos, but also efficiently organize them. The new user interface has also been improved to make the back-up process as simple as possible with improved overall product performance.

Says Mark Oman, founder of PrairieIT and product visionary for ThePhotoStick®, "Photos are more than just files buried on a hard drive or smartphone. They're priceless memories people want to protect and access, sometimes years later." Oman decided to develop the product after he himself once lost precious photos from his special family vacation. This led to this product that backs up image and video files on devices to prevent permanent loss of priceless photo archives.

ThePhotoStick® 1.0 was first released in August of 2016. Little did Oman know that his brainchild would become a blockbuster seller with over one million units sold into virtually every country in the world. Oman added, "When we launched ThePhotoStick® we had no idea it would become one of the most popular Christmas presents of the holiday season. People just love to give them as gifts."

ThePhotoStick® 2.0 is a state-of-the-art proprietary software delivered on a high-performance USB stick. The software easily saves photos and videos to the USB stick—not just to a server or just to the cloud. ThePhotoStick® is the best device for protecting your memories.

ThePhotoStick® 2.0 for computers comes in three sizes—8GB, 64GB and 128GB. ThePhotoStick® 2.0 Mobile also comes in three sizes—32GB, 64GB and 128GB. For typical photo file sizes, this allows users to store from 3,000 photos on an 8GB or up to 60,000 photos on a 128GB stick.

ThePhotoStick® 2.0 is a one-time cost, starting at under $35 each, with no recurring fees. It is available to ship today.

To learn more, visit www.ThePhotoStick.com.

ThePhotoStick® is a product of PrairieIT LLC, makers of products that give new life to old computers. They are located in the town of Haxtun on the prairie of Colorado.

SOURCE PrairieIT

Related Links

http://www.ThePhotoStick.com

