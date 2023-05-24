Praize Productions, Inc. Marks a Milestone: 12 Years of Female-Led Black Excellence in Dance

News provided by

Praize Productions, Inc.

24 May, 2023, 08:44 ET

City of Chicago Selects Praize Productions as one of four(4) Cultural Organizations for Inaugural Millennium Park Residency Program

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based dance company and arts organization, Praize Productions, Inc. (PPI), is celebrating its 12th anniversary season by participating in the inaugural Millennium Park Residency Program (MPRP). Organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), the program provides select organizations with resources and a platform to showcase their work during Millennium Park's summer season. On June 4th, at 6:00pm, PPI will captivate a sold-out audience with their unique fusion of dance and storytelling on the iconic Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage.

On June 4th, at 6:00pm, PPI is scheduled to captivate a sold-out audience with "Call Her By Name", their unique fusion of dance and storytelling on the iconic Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage.
PRAIZE PRODUCTIONS, INC. MARKS A MILESTONE: 12 YEARS OF FEMALE-LED BLACK EXCELLENCE IN DANCE
Led by a highly respected Black female leadership team, PPI is dedicated to giving voice to the stories and experiences of Black artists. Beyond their performances, the organization maintains strong connections to the community and fosters social consciousness, inspiring future generations of artists and change-makers. PPI's commitment to excellence has garnered recognition both locally and nationally.

Ennerèssa LaNette, CEO/Founder of PPI, expressed gratitude for being part of the Millennium Park Residency cohort. As a Black-led organization from Chicago's South Side, PPI sees this opportunity as a chance to showcase the amazing talent within their community to the world. They are committed to providing a voice, platform, and opportunities for professional artists of color.

As part of the residency, PPI will produce a unique photography installation called "The Rhythm Within Our Blues" in collaboration with this year's Blues Festival. The installation will feature life-size photographs capturing the history and authentic culture of Blues music through the lenses of professional photographers of color from Chicago's South Side. Festival attendees will be transported to Bronzeville, Chicago's Blues District, as they immerse themselves in images of historical landmarks and Blues artists.

To learn more about Praize Productions, Inc. visit their website at praizeproductions.com.

More About PPI:

Praize Productions, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization located on Chicago's South Side. Comprising the RIZE Pro-Elite professional dance company, RIZE Youth Company, PPI's Performing Arts Academy, and various outreach programs, PPI is renowned for its award-winning theatrical productions that showcase the talents of Black artists and communities.

