Prakas & Co. Announces Two Exclusive Deals, Bringing Popular Mexican Eateries To South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prakas & Co., a premier full-service restaurant brokerage firm, today announced two exclusive deals – bringing Las Catrinas and Puerto Rico's famed Burrito Social to South Florida.

Las Catrinas will open in January 2021 at the former Sardinia Restaurant space, 3035 S. Federal Hwy., in Delray Beach, FL. Burrito Social will open in March 2021 at the former Rattlesnake Jake's space on Ocean Avenue, 2060 NE 2nd St., in Deerfield Beach. Both restaurants specialize in Mexican fare, providing locals and tourists with an epicurean experience unlike any other.

"I'm honored to have played a role in introducing these two restaurants to the South Florida scene, and I encourage everyone to stop by and taste what the hype is all about," said Charles Prakas, the exclusive broker of both deals.

Celebrity chef and culinary artist J.D. Eubanks will lead the kitchen at Las Catrinas – adding his personal touch to each item on the menu. Known for his distinct cooking style, Eubanks learned the various cooking styles of Mexican culture during his time in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a culinary specialist for five years aboard the USS Mobile Bay. Since the start of his career, Eubanks has received numerous accolades and was named Louisiana's Top Chef by the American Culinary Federation in 2019. Now, Eubanks will bring his talents to this 4,500-square-foot space that sits just north of the Boca Raton and Delray Beach borderline. Guests can expect authentic Mexican dishes like tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas, prepared daily with only the freshest ingredients.

From nachos to margaritas, Burrito Social's premium quality menu items gained significant popularity in Puerto Rico, resulting in multiple locations in the area and the first Florida location in Clearwater Beach. Now, the owners will continue expansion to Deerfield Beach, introducing the area's only Tex-Mex restaurant option, with plans to enhance the overall look and feel of the 1,800-square-foot space with a new interior and exterior design. Just steps away from the pier, Burrito Social will offer customers the opportunity to enjoy Mexican fare with sunsets and soft-sanded beaches as a backdrop.

About Prakas & Co.:

Prakas & Co. is a full-service premier restaurant brokerage firm headquartered in Boca Raton. Established in 1999, Prakas & Co. has sold or leased more than 450 restaurants and commercial properties in the last 19 years. It covers small café sales and leases, all the way up to some of the largest national and global restaurant groups real estate needs. Prakas & Co. provides personalized services ― including business sales, franchise tenant representation, consulting, marketing, sales, and leasing services. South Florida's hottest restaurant corridors, including Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, Clematis Street in West Palm Beach, and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, have all been enhanced by the Prakas touch. For more information, visit www.prakascompany.com, call 561.368.0003, or email [email protected].

