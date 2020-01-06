Prakriti E-Mobility Announces Ridecell as Technology Platform for EV Cab Service

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Established with a goal to start a global revolution in the industry of commercially-used electric vehicles (EVs), Prakriti E-Mobility (co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal, and Rajeev Tiwari), today, announced California, US-based Ridecell Inc., as their technology partner in India for its app-based EV Cab service 'EVERA'. Ridecell is the leading platform provider for shared and autonomous mobility operators. The app-based EV cab services 'EVERA' was launched across the National Capital Region (NCR) in India. Ridecell technology provides a comprehensive end-to-end mobility solution that allows Prakriti Mobility to quickly launch the fleet and streamline efficiencies through predictive analytics for fleet operations and maintenance. The collaboration will promote the advancement of new shared mobility services.

"Ridecell's world-class technology solution will equip Prakriti E-Mobility with a seamless, comprehensive and customizable platform. With advanced Ridecell technology, we can ensure our EV fleet operates at peak efficiencies and our customers have a positive and easy experience in booking, locating, driving and returning our cars. The Ridecell solution is specifically designed for high-yield operations—keeping vehicles charged, on the road, and filled with paying passengers. We are excited to be working closely with Ridecell to bring a unique mobility service to India," said Mr. Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited.

Ridecell enabled technology for Prakriti E-Mobility EV Cab service will offer a complete shared mobility platform that includes a rider and driver app, a cloud-based operational dashboard to control vehicle assignment, ride pricing and other critical service parameters, and an EVERA branded mobile application experience. Ridecell rapidly implemented multiple regional enhancements, including rider payment in local currency, inclusion of GST (goods and services tax), and payment via the locally-dominant PAYTM digital wallet application. Additional planned enhancements include vehicle assignment based on battery charge level and charging station proximity.

"India's drive towards electric vehicle-led mobility has accelerated in recent years and we are excited to be working with Prakriti E-mobility to launch a sustainable transportation solution in India," said Aarjav Trivedi, Ridecell CEO. "With the Ridecell platform our customers are not just able to launch mobility services quickly, but our advanced technology helps maximize operational efficiencies so our customers can build sustainable and profitable shared mobility businesses."

The new technology will ensure EV customers have a top-caliber experience while riding with EVERA.

About Ridecell

Ridecell helps companies build and operate profitable shared mobility businesses. With the company's High-yield Shared Mobility™ toolkit of intelligent software, business services, and ecosystem partners, Ridecell customers maximize three key profit drivers: customer experience; fleet utilization; and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2009, today Ridecell powers some of the most successful shared mobility services in cities across Europe and North America. These services include ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault, Gig Car Share from AAA, and Karma Mobility Experiences from Karma Automotive.

Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 150 employees in offices across the globe.

About Prakriti

Prakriti has been established with a goal to start a global revolution in the industry of commercially used electric vehicles (EVs). Though, initiating in India, we thrive to expand our services globally in a bid to combat climate change and reduce the carbon footprint while enhancing the user experience for our customers. Our unique app-based taxi service will not only get customers from Point A to Point B but will also contribute for the greater good of the planet. This app will allow users to book cabs that are all electric. As a result, their journey will give off no emissions and will help reduce the carbon footprint one journey at a time. We have also worked on the shortcomings of other cab services to optimize the user experience for customers. Some of our key features include:

Zero Surge Charge : No amount of traffic or demand will bring about a change in the cost of the journey. As a result, customers can book cabs without worrying about absurd prices.

: No amount of traffic or demand will bring about a change in the cost of the journey. As a result, customers can book cabs without worrying about absurd prices. Zero Cancellations : Our driver can't cancel the trip and only our customers have the ability to cancel their trip.

: Our driver can't cancel the trip and only our customers have the ability to cancel their trip. Zero Emissions: As our fleet is all electric, there will be no emissions in their lifespan. As a result, cities will eventually be able to breathe easy without worrying about toxic fumes from exhaust pipes.

