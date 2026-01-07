Pramana Pharmaceuticals Awarded USD $1 Million from the Alzheimer's Association

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Pramana Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced it has been awarded USD $1 million in non-dilutive funding from the Alzheimer's Association to support IND-enabling development of PRM-914, the Company's lead once-daily oral therapeutic for Alzheimer's disease.

PRM-914 is a first-in-class, brain-penetrant GPR119 agonist designed to modulate gut-brain metabolic signaling pathways increasingly implicated in Alzheimer's disease. The funding will support final toxicology and translational studies required to advance PRM-914 into first-in-human clinical evaluation.

"This award validates both our science and our execution," said Diane Alexander, CEO and Co-Founder of Pramana Pharmaceuticals. "We are grateful to the Alzheimer's Association for supporting innovative therapies with the potential for scalable patient impact."

PRM-914 has demonstrated robust disease-relevant efficacy across metabolic and neurodegenerative models, with consistent engagement of key metabolic and neuroprotective pathways, supporting strong translational relevance to human disease.

"This funding marks a decisive transition from advanced preclinical validation to human translation," said Mark Heiman, Ph.D., Principal Investigator.

"PRM-914 addresses Alzheimer's biology through a validated gut-brain metabolic mechanism well suited to oral small-molecule intervention," said Adrián Noriega, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Principal Investigator and Director of Neurodegenerative Programs.

PRM-914 is a once-daily oral small molecule with demonstrated brain exposure and a favorable preclinical safety profile. Beyond Alzheimer's disease, Pramana's GPR119 platform supports multiple cardio-metabolic and immuno-metabolic indications, backed by a wholly owned global composition-of-matter IP estate.

About Pramana Pharmaceuticals

Pramana Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a near-term clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oral small-molecule therapies targeting metabolic signaling pathways across neurodegenerative and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead program, PRM-914, is a first-in-class oral GPR119 agonist advancing toward the clinic for Alzheimer's disease.

For more information about Pramana please visit www.pramanapharma.com

SOURCE Pramana Pharmaceuticals Inc.