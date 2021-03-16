Pramata Introduces Industry's First Contract Repository as a Service

BRISBANE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pramata , the leading commercial relationship data platform company, announced the launch of its revolutionary Repository as a Service (RaaS) offering. The first of its kind, this approach delivers a fast, affordable, zero data entry solution for immediate contract visibility—making traditionally cumbersome contract repository efforts obsolete.

"B2B enterprises know 95% of the customer relationship happens post-signature. That's when revenue teams need critical data from customer contracts to negotiate sales, improve renewals, bill accurately and more," said Praful Saklani, CEO of Pramata. "But despite all the investments in CLM, CPQ and Customer 360, people are still wasting days or weeks hunting for contracts and the right data. And usually, even if they find some information, it's incomplete or inaccurate and leads to bad decisions. Pramata is more than a good demo, we provide great data—and make it accessible in a practical and useful way."

For companies where contract visibility is top priority, Pramata RaaS defies traditional approaches that can take years to complete and require complicated workflows, unrealistic attempts at standardization, and constant data clean-up. In contrast, Pramata fast-tracks critical data to revenue teams by delivering a complete, centralized and searchable repository in less than 90 days.

"Companies have been led to believe that solving the contract visibility problem requires complex AI technology, heavy manual effort and hidden costs," said Pedram Abrari, CTO for Pramata. "We've built a better way—a radically simple approach where the repository AND the data is included in the subscription. The result is 99%+ accurate contract data—continuously refreshed—instantly available to whoever needs it, when they need it."

Pramata is the only company to effectively combine three essential elements to create and maintain fast, accurate contract visibility—an all-inclusive contract repository and analytics, proprietary AI technology, and expert managed services. Customers purchase the solution by subscription starting at $3,000/mo—less than one-third the total cost of ownership of traditional approaches when you factor in hidden costs.

About Pramata

Pramata helps B2B enterprises optimize the value of every customer contract by delivering vital commercial relationship data immediately, when and where you need it. Pramata has created millions in value for business leaders, including Lumen, Comcast Business, FICO, NCR, and Vertafore. For more information, visit www.pramata.com .

