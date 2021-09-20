Pramod A. Vadlamani, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pramod A. Vadlamani, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Hematologist-Oncologist for his professional excellence in the medical field and his unwavering dedication to serving the community at the Tunnell Cancer Center.

Pramod A. Vadlamani

Having led an impressive medical career for 24 years, Pramod A. Vadlamani, MD is a distinguished Hematologist-Oncologist serving patients at the Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He offers his expertise in all types of cancer and is dedicated to providing the best possible care. At the Tunnell Cancer Center, Dr. Vadlamani demonstrates the highest level of compassion and empathy for his patients, ensuring his patients are well taken care during the entire course of treatment.

Among his academic achievements, Dr. Vadlamani obtained his medical degree from Siddhartha Medical College in India. He completed his residency at Deaconess Hospital in Missouri and completed a fellowship at the University of Missouri. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Vadlamani is board-certified in hematology and medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Vadlamani maintains an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

When he is not practicing medicine, Dr. Vadlamani has served as a member of the Anniston Morning Rotary Club for three years, receiving the Paul Harris Fellow distinction.

A proud family man, Dr. Vadlamani dedicates this honorable recognition to his entire family for their support and in loving memory of his grandfather, I. Venkat Ral, MD. He would also like to dedicate this in memory of his fellowship director, Michael C. Perry, MD, as well as his colleague, partner, and mentor, Hari Peri, MD.

