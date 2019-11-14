prAna Awards $100K to Software Engineer Turned Poet in Dream Job Promotion

"Although it was a tough decision filled with many amazing entries, in the end, there was one entry that rose overwhelmingly to the top," said Jeff Haack, Vice President of Marketing at prAna. "Queena's passion came through with each word, written from her heart and spoken with conviction. Her dream of a national poetry tour to motivate and inspire others felt like the very definition of creating positive change."

In her video entry, Queena says, "So what would I sacrifice to move from mundane to magic? I'd quit my job and travel the country with only one thought resting in the back of my conscience to bring motivation, inspiration and poetry to the forefront of any conversation. ... I want to help people believe that the way to achieving your greatest ambitions is dictated by your everyday decisions."

Through the Dream Job Promotion, announced in August 2019, prAna sought one courageous person willing to quit their day job to pursue their passion. To entice them to take the leap, prAna offered $100,000 to jumpstart their new career and get their dreams off the ground. The goal of the promotion was to spread prAna's Clothing for Positive Change philosophy. By asking the question, "How can prAna help you affect positive change in your life?" the brand encouraged entrants to share their stories about what positive change looks like for them. The submissions were reviewed by a panel of prAna brand ambassadors, who judged them based on the criteria of quality of submission, originality, boldness, personality, and passion.

Regular updates on Queena as she pursues her dream will be shared on prana.com and @prana on Instagram. You can view Queena's contest submission video here.

"Congratulations to Queena on the promotion of a lifetime and winning $100,000 to chase your dream," said Haack. "We can't wait to see what you do next."

