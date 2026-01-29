PranaX Corporation Closes $17 million Oversubscribed Series A Round

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PranaX Corporation, a leading biotechnology company focused on regenerative biologics, today announced the closing of its oversubscribed $17 million Series A financing. The Series A round was led by family offices, trusts, and individual investors, a group with deep expertise across biotechnology, regenerative medicine, and healthcare innovation.

The financing comes amid growing recognition of the exosome wellness sector as a promising frontier in regenerative medicine. As consumer and provider demand shifts toward science-backed, biologically informed solutions that support healthy aging and overall quality of life, exosomes are increasingly viewed as a foundational component of next-generation regenerative strategies. PranaX continues to push the field forward by developing exosome-based technologies that may deliver transformative benefits to retain or restore quality of life. PranaX envisions a world where the limitations of aging and degeneration are no longer barriers to a long fulfilling life.

"PranaX was founded on the belief that exosomes can redefine how we approach aging and long-term wellness," said Steven J. Greco, PhD, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PranaX. "We are building a science-driven platform that bridges rigorous biological understanding with real-world impact. This financing validates both our mission and our differentiated approach, and it positions us to scale thoughtfully while remaining grounded in scientific integrity."

Proceeds from the Series A financing will be used to advance PranaX's research and development initiatives, expand scientific and operational infrastructure, support strategic partnerships, and accelerate product development and commercialization efforts. As PranaX enters its next phase of growth, the company remains committed to advancing the future of regenerative biologics through responsible innovation, scientific rigor, and a steadfast focus on improving quality of life.

PranaX is a regenerative biotechnology company dedicated to harnessing stem cell-derived exosomes through evidence-based science. The company's overarching mission is to unlock the properties of exosomes to promote wellness and lead individuals towards healthier, more fulfilling lives. The company's research, development, and manufacturing operations are headquartered within the Levit Green life science campus in Houston, Texas.

