Prasco Announces Strategic Collaboration with Frontier Scientific Solutions

Prasco has partnered with more than 65 of the most innovative pharmaceutical companies to launch over 130 products in the U.S. market. "Teaming up with Frontier expands our ability to ensure partners and customers with product integrity and security," said Chris Arington, Prasco's Chief Executive Officer. "By leveraging Frontier's state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated life science temperature-controlled planes, we solve key industry challenges like damages, theft, and supply shortages that lead to public health risks and financial losses," Arington added.

"Frontier's mission is to provide world class logistics and supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry and to companies like Prasco that are transforming access to critical medicines," said Steve Uebele, CEO, Frontier Scientific Solutions. "This collaboration underscores the growing importance of specialized logistics. Prasco and Frontier are setting a new standard for pharmaceutical logistics. Together, our goal is to provide best-in-class solutions to a market that is projected to grow by 35-45% over the next five years," Ueble stated.

About Prasco

Prasco is a privately held healthcare company located in Mason, Ohio. Partnering with over 65 of the most innovative companies to commercialize products for the U.S. market, Prasco is recognized as a leader in Authorized Generics and select brand products. Prasco's products are available in various dosage forms and therapeutic areas and can be found in over 70,000 pharmacies. For more information, visit www.prasco.com.

About Frontier Scientific Solutions

Frontier Scientific Solutions is a global supply chain solutions company, built exclusively for, and dedicated to, the Life Sciences industry. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with it's European hub in Shannon, Ireland, and with additional global hubs under development, Frontier is deploying a $1.5 billion investment to build it's dedicated global network and supporting infrastructure. Frontier is creating a scalable, high-integrity logistics platform that combines cGMP-validated storage, cGDP temperature-controlled transportation, and centralised quality oversight under a single,patient-centric model. More information can be found at www.fs2.com

