Prateek Kathpal Joins SymphonyAI as President and CEO of SymphonyAI Industrial

SymphonyAI

24 May, 2023, 08:27 ET

Industry veteran brings deep product leadership, AI/ML expertise, and broad industry, market,
and customer experience to accelerate AI SaaS momentum

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today that it has appointed Prateek Kathpal as president and CEO of SymphonyAI Industrial. Kathpal's extensive and diverse industry experience and deep technological expertise provide compelling leadership assets for the role.

In addition to leading the SymphonyAI Industrial team, Kathpal will serve as executive chairman of SymphonyAI Summit, focusing on overall IT and enterprise service management products and solutions.

Kathpal brings SymphonyAI a unique background of technology leadership and extensive experience in enterprise, telecom, and automotive industries, along with a background in machine learning and AI, product strategy, operations, and engineering, and sales know-how. He has extensive experience building cloud and high-volume transaction systems, and expertise in B2B and consumer technology, deep learning, neural networks, cloud virtualization, enterprise software, and information lifecycle management.

"I'm honored to join SymphonyAI and build on the compelling talent, technology, and customer assets at SymphonyAI Industrial and SymphonyAI Summit," said Kathpal. "The technology industry is at a compelling inflection point, and SymphonyAI is laser-focused on giving our customers worldwide the most transformative and high-impact cloud and edge-based predictive AI and generative AI solutions in the market."  

"I am pleased to welcome Prateek to the leadership team, where his extensive technological knowledge will help him capitalize on where our core AI advantage will best serve our industrial, enterprise, and IT customers," said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of SymphonyAI. "As SymphonyAI continues to execute our mission to become the world's leading enterprise AI company, Prateek brings an important leadership perspective on delivering products that provide value to existing customers while identifying and serving new customers to achieve our growth objectives."

Before joining SymphonyAI, Kathpal served as EVP and CTO at Cerence and was responsible for Cerence's technology vision, R&D, and professional services for more than 65 automotive customers globally. Before Cerence, Kathpal served as general manager of AI and IoT products at View, responsible for leading product strategy, defining and driving the product roadmap, and supporting M&A activity to accelerate growth. He earlier served as VP of product and solution management at Polycom, chief strategy officer at HighQ, and VP of product strategy at Accusoft, which acquired Adeptol, a company Kathpal founded. Kathpal has also worked for EMC, Sapient, Cognizant, and NEC.

About SymphonyAI 
SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com

Press Contact:
Nicole Katzin
[email protected]

SOURCE SymphonyAI

