Pratia, a Leading Research Site Network, Expands Its Clinical Trial Capabilities in Czech Republic and Slovakia through Strategic Acquisition of CRC

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratia, a leading Research Site Network with footprint across 8 countries globally, announced its expansion into Slovakia and further diversification of its business model in the Czech Republic through the acquisition of CRC (Clinical Research Centre).

"We are thrilled to welcome CRC into the Pratia family. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Pratia's mission to to increase innovative treatments access for Patients," said Łukasz Bęczkowski, COO of Pratia.

CRC provides exceptional access to a network of over 140 investigators actively engaged in healthcare and daily patient care. Operating within this environment, CRC conducts clinical trials across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, while also offering comprehensive site services and home care solutions.

"This investment is an exciting opportunity to build on CRC's strong foundation. Our combined capabilities of CRC and Pratia are expected to translate into more diverse research opportunities for cooperating investigators and CRC staff" added Radek Špatenka, Country Head for Czechia & Slovakia. The synergy between the site network and home care services offers a significant advantage in conducting hybrid clinical trials with elements of decentralized clinical trials (DCT). Moreover, by integrating CRC's network, Pratia significantly increases its reach, accessing a new population of over one million potential Patients and strengthening its presence in key therapeutic areas, including oncology.

"Together, we are able to deepen our impact in clinical research while maintaining CRC's established reputation in the industry," added Lucie Špatenkova, founder of CRC. "We aim to provide unmatched research capabilities and improve patient outcomes."

This acquisition reinforces Pratia's position as a premier site network, uniquely positioned to drive innovation, serve diverse Patient populations as well as deliver exceptional value to pharmaceutical industry.

About Pratia

Pratia is a leading research site network and a global leader in oncology clinical research. Committed to expanding patient access to innovative treatments, Pratia partners with pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organisations and healthcare professionals to advance medical knowledge and improve patient outcomes. Since its founding in 2012, Pratia has conducted over 3,000 clinical trials across a diverse range of therapeutic areas, including oncology. With a network of more than 100 clinical research sites spanning eight countries, Pratia leverages cutting-edge technology and a patient-centric approach to ensure delivery of timely and reliable data. Pratia is proud to be a part of the Humaneva Group

About CRC

The Clinical Research Center (CRC) is the leading clinical trial site network in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with over 10 years of experience in clinical trial processes. Leveraging a robust network of more than 160 investigators, CRC excels in facilitating high-quality clinical research across diverse medical specialties. CRC empowers cutting-edge drug testing and clinical research in both outpatient and home-based settings.

