Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility

"Pratt & Whitney is proud to announce the further expansion of its West Palm Beach campus and the creation of 215 highly-skilled jobs," said Dave Carter, senior vice president of Engineering at Pratt & Whitney. "This investment will support the vital needs of our defense customers, and there's no better home for it than West Palm, where we test the F-135 engine for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. Everyone at Pratt & Whitney is committed to connecting people through air travel, growing economies through that connection and supporting defense missions."

The $100 million investment will support the expansion of the campus and the new equipment needed for manufacturing, engineering, and the development of new technologies.

Pratt & Whitney opened its original 7,000-acre facility in West Palm Beach in 1958, focusing on engineering and research. In 2014, the company opened its 97,000-square foot West Palm Beach Engine Center and state-of-the-art engine production facility.

Pratt & Whitney has made more than $188 million in capital investments in its West Palm Beach facility since 2000 to support the production of the world's only geared turbofan commercial engine, the Pratt & Whitney GTF, as well as the engine for the world's only fifth generation fighter jet.

"Pratt & Whitney's innovative and unique engines are the future of aviation, and West Palm Beach is at the heart of that," Mr. Carter said. "We appreciate the support from Palm Beach County and the state of Florida in our pursuit of innovation."

Pratt & Whitney's programs rely on more than 100 suppliers throughout the Southeast United States, with 23 key suppliers based in Florida.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in government procurement priorities and practices, budget plans and availability of funding, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production and support of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Pratt & Whitney

+1 (860) 565-9600

media@pw.utc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pratt--whitney-announces-significant-investment-in-west-palm-beach-facility-300653398.html

SOURCE Pratt & Whitney