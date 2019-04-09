Pratt & Whitney Announces Track: A Mobile Tracking Tool for Employees and Customers

ATLANTA, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), will showcase its latest digital project, an externally-facing mobile application called Pratt & Whitney Track, at MRO Americas taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, from April 9-11. With a few taps of the finger, the app will provide employees, such as account managers and spares analysts, as well as customers with access to timely data on spare part orders, component repairs and engine overhauls.

"Pratt & Whitney is simplifying, yet revolutionizing, the way we engage with our customers, empower our employees and increase business effectiveness," said Eva Azoulay, vice president of Commercial Aftermarket at Pratt & Whitney. "Pratt & Whitney Track will enable us to put real-time data in the palm of our customers' hands. The benefit of immediate access to information cannot be overstated. By providing quick and easy access on-the-go, our employees and customers can access the information they need without delay, regardless of time zone."

The mobile application has an intuitive interface that allows users to filter and search information based on their respective needs. Each stream within the app offers detailed logistics into a part's status as well as a way to track delivery once the part has been handed over to the carrier.

"With increased efficiency of status sharing, Pratt & Whitney Track will help enhance the overall customer experience," said Earl Exum, vice president of Commercial Spares & Material Solutions at Pratt & Whitney. "We are the dependable engine company. We produce state-of-the-art products and services. Our employees and customers deserve a dependable and effective support system, like this app, in place to help empower them to meet their objectives."

The application is currently being piloted within Pratt & Whitney's Commercial Engines and Military Engines organizations. Following the pilots, the customer-centric mobile application will be available in app stores.

